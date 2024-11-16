ETV Bharat / bharat

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Parents Seek Answers; Govt Announces Ex Gratia, Blames Short Circuit | 10 Points

Family members wait outside the emergency ward on Saturday, a day after fire broke out in the NICU of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi district. ( PTI )

Jhansi: At least 10 newborn babies died and 16 other infants are battling for life after a fire raged in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi late Friday. The shocking incident took place in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi Medical College.

According to officials, 52 to 54 children were admitted at the time of the incident of which 10 lost their lives, 16 others were injured while verification for others is going on. The rescue operation in the NICU was complete at around 1 am.