Jhansi Hospital Fire: Parents Seek Answers; Govt Announces Ex Gratia, Blames Short Circuit | 10 Points

Jhansi: At least 10 newborn babies died and 16 other infants are battling for life after a fire raged in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi late Friday. The shocking incident took place in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi Medical College.
According to officials, 52 to 54 children were admitted at the time of the incident of which 10 lost their lives, 16 others were injured while verification for others is going on. The rescue operation in the NICU was complete at around 1 am.
Here are the top 10 updates in this big story:
- Parents and relatives of the newborns are desperate for answers and are seeking accountability as they search for their missing children after the blaze. Rani Sen, a resident of Narayan Bagh in Jhansi, is the aunt of a baby who was in the NICU at the time of the fire. She has been searching for answers ever since the incident.
- "It is being said my child is dead, but no one has told me on what basis," Rani told ANI, adding, "After the fire, they were saying, 'Go in and take your children.' But by then, many of the children had already died in the fire."
- Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak says DNA tests, if required, will be conducted to identify three of the ten newborns who died in the fire. Seven of the deceased have been identified. Speaking to reporters, Pathak said, "Ten newborns have died, seven have been identified, and three are yet to be identified. If required, DNA tests will be conducted."
- The fire broke out around 10.45 pm on Friday in the NICU of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College possibly due to an electrical short circuit, District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Kumar told reporters.
- UP Deputy Chief Minister also said the incident took place due to an electrical short circuit, and assured that strict action would be initiated against those found guilty.
- The Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the parents of the deceased. A statement issued by the state government said on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions, Rs 5 lakh each will be provided to the parents of deceased newborns and Rs 50,000 each to the family members of the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
- CM Yogi Adityanath has also directed the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Jhansi to submit a report regarding the incident within 12 hours.
- Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudha Singh told reporters that the 16 injured children are being treated and efforts are underway to save their lives. All the doctors are available for them along with adequate medical facilities, she said.
- The SSP said there were also inputs that some parents took their kids home after the fire erupted in the NICU. "The medical college has informed that 52 to 54 children were admitted at the time of the incident. 10 of them have died, 16 are undergoing treatment while verification for others is ongoing," she added.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the families of the deceased children. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.