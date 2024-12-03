Jhalawar Couple Ends Life With Two Offspring; Family Dispute Suspected

Jhalawar: A couple along with their two children ended their lives on Tuesday in Jaitakhedi village under the Gangdhar Police Station area here. Police, on being informed, took the bodies of the deceased and sent them to the mortuary of the Community Health Center of Chaumahla. An investigation has been initiated into the grisly incident.

Gangdhar station in-charge Amarnath Jogi said the couple, Nagu Singh and Santosh Kanwar, living in Jaitakhedi village of the area, have died by suicide along with their eight-year-old son and about three-year-old daughter. The police have collected their bodies and sent them to the mortuary of the Community Health Center of Chaumahla. After the postmortem, the bodies will be handed over to the kin. Presently, the reason for the suicide has not been ascertained and will be established after the investigation is over.

The couple used to do farming and no complaint has been received from their near and dear ones yet. According to the villagers, a family dispute led to the drastic step taken by the couple. After the incident, Jhalawar superintendent of police, Richa Tomar, left for a spot investigation.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.