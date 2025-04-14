Absconding Jeweller Mehul Choksi Arrested In Belgium On India's Extradition Request: Sources

New Delhi: Absconding Indian diamond jeweller Mehul Choksi has been arrested in Belgium following an extradition request by Indian probe agencies for his alleged involvement in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB bank loan 'fraud' case, official sources said on Monday.
The action against the diamantaire was taken on Saturday. Sources said that after the Interpol Red Notice against him for arrest was "deleted", Indian agencies, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI, moved for his extradition from Belgium.
According to sources, Choksi was arrested after local authorities confirmed his presence in the country. Sources further stated that preparations were being made for his extradition to India. However, Choksi is currently preparing for a legal battle. His defence team plans to move for bail, claiming it will oppose his extradition. The legal team states that Choksi has strong reasons to challenge the extradition request, citing his health condition, among other arguments.
The 65-year-old fugitive diamond merchant who left India on January 2, 2018, is wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly defrauding the PNB of Rs 13,850 crore. His nephew, Nirav Modi, was also involved with him in the fraud.
He fled India, initially travelling to the United States before settling in Antigua. Before leaving India, Choksi took the citizenship of Antigua in 2017 and was later arrested in Dominica, allegedly trying to flee to Cuba, although his counsel had claimed that he had been kidnapped from Antigua.
Dominica deported him back to Antigua despite India making a representation for extradition in the court. He left Dominica, reportedly to seek treatment for Cancer in Belgium.
Choksi connived with his associates and other Punjab National Bank (PNB) officials from 2014 to 2017 and fraudulently obtained Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit from PNB, resulting in a wrongful loss of Rs 6097.63 crore to PNB.
During the investigation, the ED conducted searches at more than 136 locations all over India and seized valuables/jewellery worth Rs 597.75 crore pertaining to the Gitanjali Group of Mehul Choksi.
Further, immovable/movable assets worth Rs 1968.15 crore of Mehul Choksi and Gitanjali Group were attached, including immovable properties in India and overseas, vehicles, bank accounts, a factory, shares of listed companies, and jewellery. In aggregate, assets worth Rs. 2565.90 Crore were attached or seized in this case, and three Prosecution Complaints have been filed.
Two weeks back, Choksi and his wife, Preeti, obtained an F Residency Card in Belgium. Preeti, a Belgian citizen, has family ties in the country, as does Choksi's extended family.
In 2024, the couple relocated to Belgium from Antigua. Choksi's nephew, Nirav was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in London back in May 2019. Although Modi had exhausted all legal avenues for extradition, he continues to be in a UK jail. Earlier reports from Antiguan media suggest that Mehul and Preeti Choksi are considering settling in Geneva.
Earlier this year, Choksi's legal counsel informed a special court in Mumbai that he is currently in Belgium's Antwerp, undergoing treatment for blood cancer. In March 2023, Interpol revoked the Red Notice against Choksi. (Agency inputs)