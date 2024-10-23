ETV Bharat / bharat

JeM Recruiting Youths Online, Reveals Security Agencies

New Delhi: The recent arrest of a member of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) from Assam’s Goalpara district has revealed that the terrorist outfits are conducting the recruitment process with the help of cyberspace.

“With the inroads and improvement of information technology, terrorist outfits do not have to send their own people to India but they can induct youths into their fold by sitting thousands of miles away,” said a senior intelligence official.

In fact, JeM member, Sheikh Sultan Salahuddin Ayubi who was arrested by the NIA team from Goalpara district of lower Assam was also inducted into the terror outfit online.

“He (Ayubi) was inducted into the JeM through cyberspace and he was trying to radicalize others to join the outfit. He was arrested on the basis of strong technical inputs,” the official said.

According to the official, at present JeM is not trying to indulge in violent activities in the State in near future, “but the main aim of the outfit is to create a base in the state but inducting new members.”

In the past, terrorist outfits like Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen-Bangladesh (JMB) and Ansar Bangla Team (ABT) which is a part of the Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent, tried to make their bases in Assam.