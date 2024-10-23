JeM Recruiting Youths Online, Reveals Security Agencies

New Delhi: The recent arrest of a member of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) from Assam’s Goalpara district has revealed that the terrorist outfits are conducting the recruitment process with the help of cyberspace.
“With the inroads and improvement of information technology, terrorist outfits do not have to send their own people to India but they can induct youths into their fold by sitting thousands of miles away,” said a senior intelligence official.
In fact, JeM member, Sheikh Sultan Salahuddin Ayubi who was arrested by the NIA team from Goalpara district of lower Assam was also inducted into the terror outfit online.
“He (Ayubi) was inducted into the JeM through cyberspace and he was trying to radicalize others to join the outfit. He was arrested on the basis of strong technical inputs,” the official said.
According to the official, at present JeM is not trying to indulge in violent activities in the State in near future, “but the main aim of the outfit is to create a base in the state but inducting new members.”
In the past, terrorist outfits like Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen-Bangladesh (JMB) and Ansar Bangla Team (ABT) which is a part of the Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent, tried to make their bases in Assam.
“The geographical location of the State always attracts the terrorist organizations to make their bases in Assam,” the official stated.
The JeM till the recent past has always targeted J&K. But the latest development where the JeM member was arrested from Assam, has put the security agencies into a tizzy.
“The terrorist organization would definitely try to take the condition of social and economic situation to lure the gullible youths into their fold. And with the help of the latest communication technology, the terror outfits will attempt to recruit youths online,” the official added.
The Assam police and other security agencies have earlier thwarted several attempts of terrorist organisations to make their base by arresting several people.
It was JMB and ABT who tried to establish roots in Assam because they have a strong base in Bangladesh. “But the JeM does not have a strong base in Bangladesh, and if the outfit is trying to establish roots in Assam, it is a matter of big concern," the official said.