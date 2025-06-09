‘Jeete Hain Shaan Se’ Director Kawal Sharma Nabbed in Rs 51 Lakh Cheque Bounce Case

Haldwani: Haldwani Police of Uttarakhand have arrested veteran Bollywood film director Kawal Sharma from Mumbai. Sharma, known for films like Jeete Hain Shaan Se and Heeralal Pannalal, had been absconding after being sentenced in a cheque bounce case. The Court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Haldwani had sentenced him to one year of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 51.10 lakh in connection with the case.

He had been absconding since his bail plea was rejected in 2022. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Narayan Meena stated that police teams are actively conducting raids to apprehend long-time absconders in the district. As part of this operation, the police arrested Kawal Sharma from the City Mall Compound under the jurisdiction of Ring Road Police Station in Amboli, Andheri, Mumbai.

Kawal Sharma, originally a resident of Krishna 103, Ever Sign Nagar, Ring Road, Malad West, Mumbai, was recently living in Khwaja Abbas Line, Santacruz, Juhu Residency.

It is said that film director Kawal Sharma met the supermodel daughter of a local businessman in 2013, around the time his film Delhi Eye was about to be released. At that time, Sharma was facing financial difficulties and borrowed ₹35 lakh from her. He reportedly promised to repay Rs 50 lakh, including profit, within 30 days of the film's release, and issued a cheque for the same amount. However, the cheque bounced due to insufficient funds in his bank account.

In 2015, the businessman's daughter filed a cheque bounce case against Kawal Sharma. On January 17, 2019, the Court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Haldwani sentenced him to one year of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 51.10 lakh.

Read more: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Gets 3 Months Jail In Cheque Bounce Case; Arrest Warrant Issued