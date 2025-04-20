ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Topper Harsh Jha’s School Loses CBSE Recognition Amid Major Irregularities

New Delhi: With the release of the JEE Main results by the NTA, two students from Delhi, Harsh and Daksh, have come into the spotlight for their outstanding performance. Harsh Jha, originally from Begusarai district in Bihar, moved to Delhi two years ago to prepare for the exam. He took admission in SGN Public School, located in Nangloi, in Class 12. Now that Harsh has topped the JEE, his school has also gained attention.

Harsh appeared for his Class 12 exams from SGN Public School in Kunwar Singh Nagar, Nangloi. Interestingly, this school’s recognition has been cancelled by the CBSE Board. Last November, CBSE found several irregularities during an inspection of the school and issued a show-cause notice.

The school failed to provide proper clarification or evidence in response to the notice, leading CBSE to cancel its recognition. However, the board gave temporary relief to students already admitted for the 2024–25 session, allowing their enrollment to remain valid. After that, the school was barred from admitting any new students.

According to the CBSE’s order, the school had been recognized up to the Higher Secondary level from 2014 to 2017. Later, it received affiliation for the Senior Secondary level for the period 2022 to 2027, with periodic renewals. But due to the flaws found during inspection, the school's recognition was cancelled for two years.

The CBSE order also stated that the school may reapply for affiliation up to the Higher Secondary level after addressing the issues raised.

Irregularities Found by CBSE