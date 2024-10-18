JEE Main 2025: Exam Structure To Return To Original Format; Section B To Include Only 5 Questions

Kota: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) pattern will undergo some new changes in 2025 with the National Testing Agency (NTA) deciding to discontinue the optional selection of questions in the JEE Main exam that was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic. JEE Main 2025 will revert to its pre-pandemic format, requiring candidates to answer all five questions under Section B.

As per the notification posted by the NTA, during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the NTA had implemented an option in Section B of each subject in the JEE (Main) exam allowing candidates to attempt any five questions out of a total of 10 questions since JEE (Main) 2021.

This structural change in the examination was introduced temporarily to cope with the challenges posed during the pandemic and has been in practice till 2024 for JEE (Main) exams. The question paper of each subject will be divided into two sections. Section A will have 20 and Section B five of them. These questions will be integer-type.

The statement by the NTA read: “The examination structure would return to its original format, where Section B will contain only 5 (five) questions per subject, and candidates will be required to attempt all 5 (five) questions, without any options for selection in JEE (Main) 2025 for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech), Paper 2 A (B Arch) and Paper 2 B (B Planning).”

Lakhs of candidates, who are eagerly waiting for the registration process to begin, detailed information regarding the examination pattern on NTA’s official website will be updated. “For further clarification related to JEE (Main)-2025, the Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA, www.nta.ac.in and https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates,” the notification added.

The JEE Main exam comprises three sections: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. It has a total of 90 questions and 30 in each section.