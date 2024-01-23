JEE Main 2024 Session 1 exam: Admit card, exam day guidelines - Read checklist here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 examination on January 24, 2024, onwards. The JEE Main Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024.

For candidates appearing in the exam, here is a quick checklist issued by NTA on Tuesday of what they need to keep in mind and what items they must carry to the examination hall:

1. Download your Admit Card from the NTA website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/

2. Check the following as indicated on the Admit Card:

Reporting Time at Centre

Gate Closing time of Centre

Date of Examination

Shift and Timings of Test

Venue of Test

3. Candidates should visit the Examination Centre, in advance and familiarize themselves with the location and means of reaching the venue of the Test on time.

4. The candidates were advised to register through Digi Locker/ABC ID. Those candidates who did not register through the Digi Locker / ABC ID (or chose authentication through non-Aadhaar options), need to report early on the day of the examination (at least 1 hour earlier) to get their Biometrics recorded at the Exam Centre.

5. On the day of the Examination, candidates must reach the venue of the Test at the Reporting Time mentioned in the Admit Card. If they report beyond the Gate Closing time of the Centre, they will not be allowed to enter the Test venue. Instructions have been issued for strict compliance. Several pre-examination formalities need to be completed and therefore please arrive on time.

6. Candidates should carry with them only the following items :

Admit Card downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear, preferably colour printout on A4 size paper).

One Passport size photograph (same as uploaded with the Online Application Form) is to be pasted on the Attendance Sheet at the Centre.

A valid Photo ID Proof in ORIGINAL (PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E- Aadhaar/Ration Card/12th Class Admit card). Please note that ID Cards issued by Schools/ Colleges/ Universities/ Coaching Centres, AADHAR enrollment receipts without AADHAR NUMBER, and PHOTOCOPIES OR Images Stored on mobile phones, etc. will NOT be accepted (Note: No Candidate will be allowed to enter the Examination Centre, without identity verification)

7. The candidate should ensure that the Question Paper available on the computer screen is as per his/her opted subject/medium indicated in the Admit Card. In case, the subject/medium of the Question Paper is other than his/her opted subject/medium, the same may be brought to the notice of the Invigilator concerned.

8. For the Drawing Test—Part III of B.Arch., the candidate must bring their own Geometry Box Set, Pencils, Erasers, and Colour Pencils or Crayons. The Candidates are not allowed to use watercolours on the Drawing Sheet.

9. Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instrument/ Geometry/ Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Ear Phone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, to wear/carry any type of watch including Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room There may not be any provision for safe keeping of valuables at the Centre.

10. If a candidate goes for bio-break /toilet, he/she should undergo the mandatory frisking and biometrics again. Apart from the biometric attendance and frisking at entry, candidates will be frisked and biometric attendance will be taken again on entry from bio-break/toilets break.

12. Blank paper sheets for rough work of A4 size will be provided in the examination Hall/Room. Candidates must write their name and Roll Number at the top of each of the sheets and must drop the sheet/s in the designated drop box without fail, before leaving the Examination Hall/Room. Failure to do so may result in a non-evaluation of your answers.

13. Duly filled-in Admit Card must be dropped in the designated DropBox while leaving the Examination Hall/Room. Failures to do so may result in a non-evaluation of your answers.

14. Diabetic students will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits (like bananas/apples/oranges) and transparent water bottles to the Examination Hall/Room. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates/candy/sandwiches, etc.

15. Candidates must enter the required details in the Attendance Sheet in legible handwriting, put their signature, Left Hand Thumb Impression, and paste the Photograph at the appropriate place. They should ensure that their Left-Hand Thumb Impression is clear and not smudged.

16. The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions (Annexure 1) and General Instructions (Annexure 2) mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same.

17. Candidates may also note that the Examination will be computer-based and hence they should familiarize themselves.

18. Candidates should also go through all Instructions given in the Admit Card and the Information

19. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in