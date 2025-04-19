ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main Results: Harsh Jha Shines With 100 Percentile, Brings Glory To Jharkhand And Bihar

Ranchi: The results of JEE Main were declared late Friday night, bringing joy to families across the country. Among the 24 students who scored a perfect 100 percentile, one name that stands out is Harsh Jha. With his outstanding performance, Harsh has brought laurels to both Jharkhand and Bihar.

Harsh secured the 23rd All India Rank with a 100 percentile score, earning him a spot among the top scorers in the country. Meanwhile, Aryan Mishra from Jamshedpur topped the charts in Jharkhand with a 99.99 percentile, making him the state topper.

Jha has roots in Bihar and Jharkhand

Harsh Jha shares a deep connection with both Jharkhand and Bihar. His father, Chandan Kumar Jha, is a mathematics teacher at DAV School, Gumla, and the family currently resides in a rented home in Bank Colony, Gumla. Originally, Harsh hails from Suro village under Bachhwara police station in Begusarai, Bihar.

Despite his Bihari roots, Harsh spent most of his early academic life in Jharkhand. He studied from Class 1 to Class 10 at DAV School, Gumla, where he also achieved the distinction of being the third topper in Jharkhand in his Class 10 board exams, scoring 99% marks.

After matriculation, he moved to Delhi for higher secondary education and completed Class 12 from SGM School, with an eye on cracking the competitive exams.