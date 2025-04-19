ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main Results: Harsh Jha Shines With 100 Percentile, Brings Glory To Jharkhand And Bihar

Harsh Jha, originally from Begusarai, Bihar, lives in Gumla, Jharkhand, where his father teaches. He shares strong roots with both Jharkhand and Bihar.

Harsh Jha scores 100 Percentile in JEE Main results (Etv Bharat)
April 19, 2025

Ranchi: The results of JEE Main were declared late Friday night, bringing joy to families across the country. Among the 24 students who scored a perfect 100 percentile, one name that stands out is Harsh Jha. With his outstanding performance, Harsh has brought laurels to both Jharkhand and Bihar.

Harsh secured the 23rd All India Rank with a 100 percentile score, earning him a spot among the top scorers in the country. Meanwhile, Aryan Mishra from Jamshedpur topped the charts in Jharkhand with a 99.99 percentile, making him the state topper.

Jha has roots in Bihar and Jharkhand

Harsh Jha shares a deep connection with both Jharkhand and Bihar. His father, Chandan Kumar Jha, is a mathematics teacher at DAV School, Gumla, and the family currently resides in a rented home in Bank Colony, Gumla. Originally, Harsh hails from Suro village under Bachhwara police station in Begusarai, Bihar.

Despite his Bihari roots, Harsh spent most of his early academic life in Jharkhand. He studied from Class 1 to Class 10 at DAV School, Gumla, where he also achieved the distinction of being the third topper in Jharkhand in his Class 10 board exams, scoring 99% marks.

After matriculation, he moved to Delhi for higher secondary education and completed Class 12 from SGM School, with an eye on cracking the competitive exams.

Aiming for IIT Bombay

Harsh now dreams of studying Computer Science at IIT Bombay. His father shared with ETV Bharat that Harsh is preparing for the upcoming JEE Advanced, which is open to the top 2.5 lakh candidates from JEE Main. Admission to IITs depends on the rank obtained in this second stage. Students, who don't qualify for JEE Advanced, often opt for other premier institutions like NITs.

Inspiring Success Stories from Jharkhand

In another proud moment for the state, 18 tribal girls from Khunti cleared the JEE Main 2025 exam, creating history. Students from the CM School of Excellence and Kasturba Gandhi Residential Schools also performed remarkably well, highlighting the growing talent among girls in rural and tribal areas of Jharkhand.

