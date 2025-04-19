JEE Main Result 2025 Is Out: 24 Candidates Including Two Girls Score 100 Percentile

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the result of the country's largest engineering entrance exam Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE MAIN 2025) late on Friday night.

As many as 24 candidates including two girls scored a perfect 100 in JEE (Main). The exam was conducted in two sessions in January and April. This time 15,39,848 candidates had applied, out of which 14,75,103 took the exam.

Also, the cut-off for JEE Advanced 2025 has been released, in which 2,50,236 candidates have qualified. The National Testing Agency has also uploaded the final answer key of the April session on the official website. Candidates can check their results and combined percentile scores of both sessions by visiting https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

The 24 toppers with perfect score

Rajasthan: Omprakash Behera, Saksham Jindal, Arnav Singh, Rajit Gupta, Mohammad Anas, Lakshya Sharma

Andhra Pradesh: Sai Manogna Guthikonda

Delhi: Daksh, Harsh Jha

Gujarat: Shiven Vikas Toshniwal, Adit Prakash Bagde

Karnataka: Kushagra Gupta

Maharashtra: Ayush Ravi Chaudhary, Sanidhya Saraf, Vishad Jain

Telangana: Wangala Ajay Reddy, Bani Brata Majhi, Harsh A Gupta

Uttar Pradesh: Shreya Lohia, Kushagra Bangaha, Saurabh

West Bengal: Devdutta Manjhi, Archisman Nandi

Most Toppers From Rajasthan

Out of the 24 candidates who scored 100 percentile, seven are from Rajasthan alone. According to education expert Dev Sharma, Kota coaching hub has a major contribution to producing JEE toppers in Rajasthan. After Rajasthan, there are three toppers each from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. Two toppers each have emerged from Delhi, Gujarat and West Bengal and one topper each from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Results of 110 candidates has been withheld as they were found using unfair means, including forged documents, the National Testing Agency said.

100 percentile toppers from 9 states

NTA has also released the list of state toppers. Amit Ahuja career counselling expert of a private coaching institute said that a total of 53 candidates have been declared state toppers, out of which 24 candidates have been considered state toppers for scoring 100 percentile. These 24 toppers are from 9 states. At the same time, there were 28 states and union territories from where no state topper emerged, such as Andaman Nicobar, Bihar, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu etc. No candidate who appeared for the exam outside India could become a state topper.

Two females among 100 percentile candidates

Two girl students are also among those who scored 100 percentile. Devdutta Majhi from West Bengal and Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh. Category-wise, there are 21 toppers from the general category, 1 each from OBC, EWS and SC categories, while 2 students from the female category have managed to score 100 percentile.

According to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, NTA scores are not the same as the percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.

NTA Scores Based On Relative Performance

NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session, a senior official explained. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees, the official added.

Based on the results of JEE (Main) Paper 1 and Paper 2, the candidates will be shortlisted to appear for JEE (Advanced), which is a one-stop exam for admission to the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).