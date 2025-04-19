ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main Result 2025: Aryan Mishra Gets Top Rank In Jharkhand, Family Overjoyed

Jamshedpur: Aryan Mishra, a student of DAV Public School here, has become the Jharkhand topper by scoring 99.99 percentile marks in JEE Main 2025. He also got 40th position in the All India Rank. Now, his next target is to get through the JEE Advanced exam.

He says he wants to work for the country by becoming a scientist. ETV Bharat had a special conversation with him and his parents.

Aryan, a native of Kadma Dindli Enclave, has the honour of being the Jharkhand topper. He has the 40th rank in the country. State topper Aryan Mishra has scored 99.99 percentile marks.

His parents expressed satisfaction and happiness in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat. “We are happy for him and are in a celebratory mood,” said his father, Akhilesh Mishra.

“I feel proud of Aryan’s success. He was naughty and a braggart and loved to play cricket and football, but after coming to class 10, his focus has been only on studies,” he said.

Aryan's father is the chief of the Industrial By-Products Management Division (IBMD) of Tata Steel, while his mother, Neetu Mishra, is a homemaker. Aryan was the second topper of the school in the CBSE 10th board examination in the year 2025.