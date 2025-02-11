JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Paper 1: NTA Declares Results For B.E, BTech; 14 Score 100

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that 14 candidates have obtained a maximum score of 100 in Paper 1 (B.E. / B. Tech.) of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2025 Session 1 (January 2025), on Tuesday.
The agency conducted the exam in 618 centres in 304 cities (including 15 cities outside India) on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025, it said in a statement.
The total number of registered candidates for Paper 1 (Β.Ε./B. Tech.) is 13,11,544 and 12,58,136 appeared in the examination. The JEE (Main)-2025 Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) Examination was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).
The Examination was also conducted in 15 cities outside India in Manama, Doha City, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, West Java, Washington, Lagos and Munich.
The NTA Scores/ Results of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) are being declared today. The results of JEE (Main) -2025 Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Planning) will be declared later. The students can access their scorecards from the official website -(www.jeemain.nta.nic.in).
The following candidates (in ascending order of Application No.) have obtained an NTA Score of 100 in Paper 1 (B.E./ B. Tech.):
- AYUSH SINGHAL - RAJASTHAN
- KUSHAGRA GUPTA - KARNATAKA
- DAKSH - DELHI (NCT)
- HARSH JHA - DELHI (NCT)
- RAJIT GUPTA - RAJASTHAN
- SHREYAS LOHIYA - UTTAR PRADESH
- SAKSHAM JINDAL - RAJASTHAN
- SAURAV - UTTAR PRADESH
- VISHAD JAIN - MAHARASHTRA
- ARNAV SINGH - RAJASTHAN
- SHIVEN VIKAS TOSHNIWAL - GUJARAT
- SAI MANOGNA GUTHIKONDA - ANDHRA PRADESH
- OM PRAKASH BEHERA - RAJASTHAN
- BANI BRATA MAJEE - TELANGANA
The NTA Score of 39 candidates has not been declared as they were found indulging in Unfair Means practices.
NTA Scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.
How NTA Calculates the score of a candidate?
100 X Number of candidates appeared in the 'Session' with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate Total number of candidates who appeared in the 'Session'
After both Sessions of the JEE (Main) 2025 Examination for Paper 1, the rank of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made.