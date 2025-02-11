ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Paper 1: NTA Declares Results For B.E, BTech; 14 Score 100

FILE - Aspirants wait outside an examination centre to appear for the JEE Mains 2025 exam. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that 14 candidates have obtained a maximum score of 100 in Paper 1 (B.E. / B. Tech.) of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2025 Session 1 (January 2025), on Tuesday.

The agency conducted the exam in 618 centres in 304 cities (including 15 cities outside India) on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025, it said in a statement.

The total number of registered candidates for Paper 1 (Β.Ε./B. Tech.) is 13,11,544 and 12,58,136 appeared in the examination. The JEE (Main)-2025 Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) Examination was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

The Examination was also conducted in 15 cities outside India in Manama, Doha City, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, West Java, Washington, Lagos and Munich.

The NTA Scores/ Results of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) are being declared today. The results of JEE (Main) -2025 Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Planning) will be declared later. The students can access their scorecards from the official website -(www.jeemain.nta.nic.in).