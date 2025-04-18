JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Results To Be Out On Saturday; Final Answer Key Released Today

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday said that it will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 results on Saturday. This comes after it released the final answer key for the test today at around 3 pm, but it has been taken down from the online portal.

The testing agency said that the candidates can download JEE Main results 2025 using registration number, date of birth and captcha code once released on the official website.

The agency will also issue the list of toppers for the exam and the cut-off score for JEE Advanced, for which the top 2.5 lakh candidates who will qualify for JEE Mains (sessions 1 and 2 combined) will be allowed to appear.

Both the final answer key and the result were to be released on April 17, but the NTA informed through the social media platform X that the final answer key will be released on Friday, April 18, at 2 pm, while the result of JEE Main 2025, the All India rank, the scorecard and the JEE Advanced cutoff will be announced on Saturday, April 19.

Following the announcement, the candidates have heaved a sigh of relief as they were constantly seeking information about the final answer key and result through social media platforms and emails. About 15 lakh candidates have appeared in both the January and April sessions of JEE Main. Out of these, 2.5 lakh candidates will be qualified for the JEE Advanced 2025, which will be held on May 18 in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Online registration for the advanced exam will start on April 23 and will run till May 2.