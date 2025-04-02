ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE MAIN 2025 Session 2 Exam Begins; Know NTA Guidelines & Other Essential Details

Kota: The second session of JEE Main Exam 2025, the country's most significant engineering entrance test, begun on Wednesday. For the session 2 exams, admit cards were already issued to the candidates and guidelines were also issued. The dress code of the candidates and the guidelines for the entire exam have also been issued.

Four examination centres have also been set up in Rajasthan's Kota city. One of these is Ranpur, the second is Gobariya Bawdi, the third is near Vishwakarma Circle and the fourth is in Indraprastha Industrial Area.

Pradeep Singh Gaur, Rajasthan's coordinator of Engineering of the National Testing Agency, said the JEE Main 2025 exam is being held in two shifts – the first shift starts at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon and the next shift will start at 3 pm and will get over at 6 pm.

The candidates were given admission from 7 am in the morning shift and the entry was closed at 8:30 am. Entry in the evening shift will start at 1:00 pm and will close at 2:30 pm. In such a situation, candidates should reach keeping in mind the time limit.

The National Testing Agency has imposed many restrictions keeping in mind the exam and has also banned many items. If the candidate brings these to the exam center, he will not be allowed entry. Educationist Dev Sharma said that according to the guidelines given for entering the exam centre, the candidate must carry the photo ID card uploaded in the online application form on the day of the exam.