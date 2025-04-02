JEE MAIN 2025 Session 2 Exam Begins; Know NTA Guidelines & Other Essential Details

Kota: The second session of JEE Main Exam 2025, the country's most significant engineering entrance test, begun on Wednesday. For the session 2 exams, admit cards were already issued to the candidates and guidelines were also issued. The dress code of the candidates and the guidelines for the entire exam have also been issued.
Four examination centres have also been set up in Rajasthan's Kota city. One of these is Ranpur, the second is Gobariya Bawdi, the third is near Vishwakarma Circle and the fourth is in Indraprastha Industrial Area.
Pradeep Singh Gaur, Rajasthan's coordinator of Engineering of the National Testing Agency, said the JEE Main 2025 exam is being held in two shifts – the first shift starts at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon and the next shift will start at 3 pm and will get over at 6 pm.
The candidates were given admission from 7 am in the morning shift and the entry was closed at 8:30 am. Entry in the evening shift will start at 1:00 pm and will close at 2:30 pm. In such a situation, candidates should reach keeping in mind the time limit.
The National Testing Agency has imposed many restrictions keeping in mind the exam and has also banned many items. If the candidate brings these to the exam center, he will not be allowed entry. Educationist Dev Sharma said that according to the guidelines given for entering the exam centre, the candidate must carry the photo ID card uploaded in the online application form on the day of the exam.
Non-Aadhar candidates will have to fill the declaration form and take it. This has been given to the candidate along with the admit card. On the other hand, after the completion of the exam, the rough paper worksheet and admit card received have to be put in the dropbox. The OMR sheets of candidates who do not do this will not be checked.
This highly anticipated engineering entrance exam will commence over a week, concluding on April 9. With lakhs of students gearing up to secure admission into prestigious institutions, here’s everything candidates need to know about the exam schedule and essential instructions.
What examinees can carry
- Transparent water bottle
- Transparent ball-point pen
- Admit card printed on A-4 size paper
- Extra passport-size photo
- Original ID proof given in the online application
- Monitoring through CCTV cameras and blocking of the network through 5G jammer
What examinees can't carry
- Thick-soled shoes and clothes with big buttons
- Any gadgets including electronic gadgets and calculators
- Smartwatch, mobile, kitchen, earphones, Bluetooth and bag
- Gold-silver jewellery, bangles, earrings, nose pin, anklets, bracelet
- Talisman or strings of gods and goddesses
- Bio-break is not allowed in the first hour and last half hour of the exam
Guidelines to follow
- Be calm before entering the center and do not talk unnecessarily about the exam.
- Cooperate in the security check. Do not argue with the security personnel. Follow all the instructions and guidelines.
- If there is any technical problem with the computer during the exam, immediately inform the invigilator. Do not panic due to the fear of losing time if the computer malfunctions.
- On returning from the bio-break, there will be a security check again, cooperate in that.
- After the exam time is over, put the admit card and rough sheets in the given drop box. If you do not do this, you will be out of the evaluation process as per the rules.