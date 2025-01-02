ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main 2025 Schedule Announced, Exams Start January 22 - Here's All You Need To Know

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025, the largest engineering entrance exam in India. The first session will be held from January 22 to January 30, with Paper 1 for BTech/BE aspirants conducted across five days and Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning scheduled for January 30.

Amit Ahuja, a career counsellor from Kota stated, "The BE/BTech exams will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24,28, and 29, with two shifts daily. The first shift will be from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and the second shift from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The BArch and BPlanning exams will take place on January 30 in a single afternoon shift from 3.00 pm to 6.30 pm."

Candidates will soon receive their exam city information slips, followed by admit cards two or three days before the exam.

"This year, around 13.95 lakh candidates have registered for the January session, which is 1.75 lakh more than last year. However, some registrations are considered dummy due to incomplete fee payment," Ahuja added.