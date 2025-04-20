JEE Main 2025 Results: Tie-Breaking Formula Followed In All-India Ranking

Kota: About 24 candidates scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2025, the results of which were declared on Saturday. Among them, Om Prakash Behera secured All India Rank 1 with a perfect 300 score. So if 24 such candidates made perfect scores, why was Behera, a Kota coaching institute student, ranked 1?

The All India ranks are arranged with the application of the tie-breaking criteria based on the National Testing Agency (NTA) score of the candidates. Here, the percentile is calculated based on the examination shift. One shift will have one candidate with 100 percentile score, while it can be more than that.

Dev Sharma, an education expert, said, "The percentile and All India Rank are two different things. Percentile is a process of normalisation, while All India Rank is decided based on normalisation and subsequent tie-breaking rules."

"A candidate who scores 100 percentile can be called the topper of the shift, that is why in every shift there is one or more candidates who score 100 percentile. Suppose a candidate has scored 96 percentile, which means that four per cent of examinees have scored more than him, while the remaining 96 per cent of candidates have scored less than him. It seems to be a different formula to calculate the percentile," Sharma added.

The Ranking Formula

The scores of the toppers and the candidates below them are multiplied by 100. The result is divided by the number of candidates appearing in a shift. The final result is the percentile of the candidate. For example, if 1,000 candidates appeared in one shift, then the percentile of them has to be calculated. In the process, the candidate who scored first will be considered to have secured 100 percentile. Similarly, the candidate who has scored 19th from the top will be awarded a percentile of 98.1, given 981 candidates after him.

Sharma said the normalisation process is used in the exams conducted in two or more shifts. "Normalisation means what the situation was on that day of the exam, and what the level of the paper was. In some shifts it is difficult and in some it is easy, that is why the result is awarded after transforming the score into a percentile, so that candidates can get equal opportunity."

In the JEE Main 2025 exam, Om Prakash Behera, Saksham Jindal, Arnav Singh, Rajit Gupta, Mohammad Anas, Lakshya Sharma and Ayush Singhal from Rajasthan are in the list of 100 percentile. Along with them, Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh, Daksh and Harsh Jha from Delhi, Shivan Vikas Toshniwal and Adit Prakash Bagde from Gujarat, Kushagra Gupta from Karnataka, Ayush Ravi Chaudhary, Sanidhya Saraf and Vishad Jain from Maharashtra, Wangala Ajay Reddy, Bani Brata Majhi and Harsh A Gupta from Telangana; Shreya Lohia, Kushagra Bangaha and Saurabh from Uttar Pradesh; Devdatta Manjhi and Archisaman Nandi from West Bengal have joined the 100 percentile club.

Sharma said Behera secured a perfect score. "He got 300 out of 300. In such a situation, according to the tie-breaking criteria of this time, if any other candidate also gets identical marks, then both would become joint All India toppers, as they have equal marks in all subjects. On the other hand, no marks have been deducted, so the tie-breaking formula of negative and positive marks does not work. The same formula was applied in 2021. However, the parameters were different for 2022 and 2023, where in case of a tie, the older one was given priority in ranking. In case of a tie in age, the application number of JEE-Main was considered."