JEE Main 2025 Result: Harsh Jha, A Topper From Delhi, Shares His Secret To Success

He advised students preparing for JEE not to take the pressure of studies, focus on their preparation and be consistent.

Harsh Jha, JEE Main Topper From Delhi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 19, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST

New Delhi: When Harsh Jha (17) arrived in Delhi from Bihar two years ago, he was a typical teenager with many fluctuations and insecurities in mind. But he had a dream to become a computer engineer, which helped him qualify for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 exam.

A native of Begusarai in Bihar, Jha is among the 24 from across the country who got 100 percentile in JEE Main, the result of which was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday. He has secured All India Rank 23 and has made a place among the top-scoring candidates across the country.

Jha has topped Delhi with his performance in JEE Main and brought laurels to his home state, Bihar, as well, making the feat inspiring for other students. He credited his success to his parents and teacher, who supported him during difficult times. He says that his father, who is a teacher, contributed immensely to his success.

He suggested that other candidates focus and be disciplined in their approach while preparing for the JEE. “My routine was very disciplined and regular, as I would study for about five to six hours daily with no inconsistency,” Jha told ETV Bharat.

He advised students preparing for JEE not to take the pressure of studies and focus on their preparation. Jha says he found maths to be the most difficult subject, which is why he prepared more for it.

JEE Main Topper From Delhi, Harsh Jha felicitated by Akash Institute (ETV Bharat)

“I did not even expect that such a good result would come, although my preparations were good, so my result has also come out well,” he says.

Jha says he took guidance from the Aakash Institute located in Delhi’s South Extension and worked hard to reach a comfortable position. As soon as the result was declared, the teachers of the institute were overjoyed as they saw Jha’s name among the toppers. They immediately called Harsh and felicitated him.

Now Harsh's next goal is to pass the JEE Advanced exam, for which he has started preparing fully.

This year, those who got 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2025 result are 21 students from the general category. Apart from this, one student each from the EWS, OBC (non-creamy layer) and SC categories has scored 100 percentile. In the first session, 14 students got 100 percentile.

