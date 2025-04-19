ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main 2025 Result: Harsh Jha, A Topper From Delhi, Shares His Secret To Success

New Delhi: When Harsh Jha (17) arrived in Delhi from Bihar two years ago, he was a typical teenager with many fluctuations and insecurities in mind. But he had a dream to become a computer engineer, which helped him qualify for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 exam.

A native of Begusarai in Bihar, Jha is among the 24 from across the country who got 100 percentile in JEE Main, the result of which was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday. He has secured All India Rank 23 and has made a place among the top-scoring candidates across the country.

Jha has topped Delhi with his performance in JEE Main and brought laurels to his home state, Bihar, as well, making the feat inspiring for other students. He credited his success to his parents and teacher, who supported him during difficult times. He says that his father, who is a teacher, contributed immensely to his success.

He suggested that other candidates focus and be disciplined in their approach while preparing for the JEE. “My routine was very disciplined and regular, as I would study for about five to six hours daily with no inconsistency,” Jha told ETV Bharat.

He advised students preparing for JEE not to take the pressure of studies and focus on their preparation. Jha says he found maths to be the most difficult subject, which is why he prepared more for it.