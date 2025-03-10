ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main 2025: NTA Releases Exam Schedule For Session 2, Details Here

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) session 2, 2025. The examinations are set to be held from April 2 to April 9 in online mode. Students can download the examination schedule from the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main Paper 1 (BE, BTech) will be administered across the first five days, followed by JEE Main Papers 2A (BArch), 2B (BPlanning), and the combined paper for BArch and BPlan on the final day.

On April 2, 3, 4, and 7, the test will be conducted in two shifts in the morning and afternoon. On the other hand, the test will be held in a single shift in the afternoon on April 8. The Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) and Bachelor of Planning (BPlan) examinations will take place on April 9 in the morning shift.

The examination in the morning shift will be from 9 am to noon, and the afternoon shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. The B.Arch and B.Planning examinations will be held from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the NTA will release the exam city information slip in the third week of March. After this, the admit cards of the candidates will be issued in the last week. These admit cards will be issued as before.