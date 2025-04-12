ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Answer Key Out; Students Can Raise Objections Till April 13

Candidates can now access the provisional answer key for Paper 1 BE and BTech and recorded responses on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Answer Key Out; Students Can Raise Objections Till April 13
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 12, 2025 at 2:38 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and recorded response sheet for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 Session 2. Candidates can now access the provisional answer key for Paper 1 Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and recorded responses on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 was held from April 2 to 9 for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.), Paper 2A (B. Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning).

As per the notification, the answer key challenge window is open till April 13, so candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key can apply between April 11 and April 13, 2025, up to 11:50 pm against a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question.

Process to check answer key and response sheet

  • Candidates can visit the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • They can click on a link titled “Display of Provisional Answer Key and Recorded Response Sheet – JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2”.
  • Using the application number and date of birth or password, they can log in and download the provisional answer key and recorded responses
  • To challenge an answer, candidates can select the question(s), provide their justification and pay the applicable fee.

If a challenge is found correct by the subject experts, the answer key will be revised accordingly and will apply to all candidates, and the result will be prepared based on it.

Also Read

  1. JEE MAIN 2025 Session 2 Exam Begins; Know NTA Guidelines & Other Essential Details
  2. JEE Main 2025: Admit Cards For Session 2 Released; Know Shifts And Slot Changes

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and recorded response sheet for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 Session 2. Candidates can now access the provisional answer key for Paper 1 Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and recorded responses on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 was held from April 2 to 9 for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.), Paper 2A (B. Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning).

As per the notification, the answer key challenge window is open till April 13, so candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key can apply between April 11 and April 13, 2025, up to 11:50 pm against a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question.

Process to check answer key and response sheet

  • Candidates can visit the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • They can click on a link titled “Display of Provisional Answer Key and Recorded Response Sheet – JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2”.
  • Using the application number and date of birth or password, they can log in and download the provisional answer key and recorded responses
  • To challenge an answer, candidates can select the question(s), provide their justification and pay the applicable fee.

If a challenge is found correct by the subject experts, the answer key will be revised accordingly and will apply to all candidates, and the result will be prepared based on it.

Also Read

  1. JEE MAIN 2025 Session 2 Exam Begins; Know NTA Guidelines & Other Essential Details
  2. JEE Main 2025: Admit Cards For Session 2 Released; Know Shifts And Slot Changes

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NTA RELEASED THE QUESTION PAPERANSWER KEY OF APRIL SESSIONJEE MAIN 2025ANSWER KEY RELEASEDJEE MAIN 2025 SESSION 2 ANSWER KEY

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.