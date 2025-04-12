JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Answer Key Out; Students Can Raise Objections Till April 13

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and recorded response sheet for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 Session 2. Candidates can now access the provisional answer key for Paper 1 Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and recorded responses on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 was held from April 2 to 9 for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.), Paper 2A (B. Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning).
As per the notification, the answer key challenge window is open till April 13, so candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key can apply between April 11 and April 13, 2025, up to 11:50 pm against a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question.
Process to check answer key and response sheet
- Candidates can visit the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- They can click on a link titled “Display of Provisional Answer Key and Recorded Response Sheet – JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2”.
- Using the application number and date of birth or password, they can log in and download the provisional answer key and recorded responses
- To challenge an answer, candidates can select the question(s), provide their justification and pay the applicable fee.
If a challenge is found correct by the subject experts, the answer key will be revised accordingly and will apply to all candidates, and the result will be prepared based on it.
