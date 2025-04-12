ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Answer Key Out; Students Can Raise Objections Till April 13

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and recorded response sheet for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 Session 2. Candidates can now access the provisional answer key for Paper 1 Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and recorded responses on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 was held from April 2 to 9 for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.), Paper 2A (B. Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning).

As per the notification, the answer key challenge window is open till April 13, so candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key can apply between April 11 and April 13, 2025, up to 11:50 pm against a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question.