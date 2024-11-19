ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main 2025: NTA Rejects Deadline Extension, Announces Correction Window

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declined to extend the application deadline for the January session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025, despite requests from candidates facing issues with OBC and EWS certificates.

The application process will conclude on November 22, with the fee payment deadline set at 11.50 pm. Candidates can pay their fees online using debit/credit cards, net banking or UPI.

Acknowledging widespread application errors, the NTA has announced an online correction window, which will be open on November 26-27. Candidates can log in to make corrections until 11.50 pm on November 27, subject to a fixed fee.

Education expert Dev Sharma, stated, "Mistakes in online applications are common. The correction window provides candidates with an opportunity to address errors, ensuring their applications meet NTA's requirements." He added that while the correction facility is a relief, candidates must review their applications carefully to avoid future complications.

Correction Guidelines:

The NTA has outlined specific guidelines for the correction window: