JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Results To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check And More

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 results today. The scorecards and the final answer key can be accessed on the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 was held from April 2 to 9 for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.), Paper 2A (B. Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning). Nearly 15 lakh candidates who had appeared for the exam are awaiting their scores and are curious about the qualifying cutoff of JEE Advanced.

Of the total 15 lakh candidates, at least 2.5 lakh will qualify for JEE Advanced. The NTA will also declare all-India rank holders and state-wise toppers.

How to check results

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

First, visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.



On the home page, they can click on the “JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result” link.



A page will appear where candidates can enter their application number and password or date of birth.



Next, a page will display the result on the screen. Candidates can download and save the scorecard.



According to NTA, the results will be available on the official website only. “Candidates are advised to check the site regularly for updates and ensure they have their login credentials ready ahead of the result announcement,” he said.

Experts speak about percentiles.

Education expert Dev Sharma believes that this year, the qualifying cutoff may be lower than last year. “The qualifying cutoff for the general category of 2.5 lakh candidates who will be selected for JEE Advanced can be between 92 and 93 percentiles,” he said.

“For the OBC non-creamy layer category, it can be between 77 and 78. Similarly, for EWS, it can be between 80 and 81. Similarly, it can be between 55 and 60 for the SC and 40 and 45 percentiles for the ST category,” Sharma said.

The chances of getting into the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) and Government Film & Television Institute (GFTI) based on percentile score in JEE Main results are based on last year's counselling, per experts.

Education expert Amit Ahuja claimed that the possibility of these colleges can change for general, OBC, EWS, and SC-ST candidates as per their category and percentile. “At more than the 99th percentile, candidates can get top NITs like Trichy, Warangal, Suratkal, Allahabad, Rourkela, Calicut and Jaipur, and core branches in NITs like Kurukshetra and IIIT Allahabad,” he said.

“At 99 to 98 percentile, apart from the core branches of the top 10 NITs, there can be chances of getting core branches in the top 10-20 NITs and IIIT Jabalpur, Gwalior, Guwahati, Kota, and Lucknow, along with other branches. These NITs include Bhopal, Surat, Nagpur, Jalandhar, Delhi, and Hamirpur, and Durgapur,” he said.

On scoring 98 to 96 percentile, apart from the core branches of the top 20 NITs, candidates can get admission in other branches and remaining NITs, which include NITs of Northeast along with institutions like Patna, Raipur, Agartala, Srinagar, Silchar, Uttarakhand NIT and BIT Mesra, Punjab Engineering College Chandigarh, JNU, and Hyderabad University. Along with the core branches of new IIIT Dodra, Pune, Sonipat, Surat, Nagpur, Bhopal, Tirchi, Raichur, Kanchipuram, Ranchi, Dharwad, and Agartala, Kalyani said.

“On scoring 96 to 94 percentile, admission can be obtained in other branches and GFTI apart from the core branches of top 25 to 31 NITs,” he said.