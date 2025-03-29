ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main 2025: Admit Cards For Session 2 Released; Know Shifts And Slot Changes

NTA has also revised the dates for those students facing a clash with the schedules of CBSE class 12 papers.

JEE Main 2025: Admit Cards For Session 2 Released; Know Shifts And Slot Changes
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 29, 2025, 4:19 PM IST

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the admit cards for the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam, scheduled to begin on April 2. The registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, by logging in with their credentials, including their application number and date of birth. NTA has also revised the dates for those students facing a clash with the schedules of CBSE class 12 papers.

Candidates have been advised to check their admit cards carefully to ensure they contain a QR code and barcode. The admit cards include the candidate's information and photo as provided during the online application, along with important exam guidelines.

Per NTA notice, the JEE Main 2025 exams for the Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) will be held across nine shifts over five days. The exams on April 2, 3, 4, and 7 are scheduled in two shifts each (morning and afternoon), while on April 8, only one shift for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) will be held in the afternoon.

The combined test for Papers 2A and 2B, on the other hand, will be held on April 9 in two sessions: 9 AM to 12 noon and 3 PM to 6 PM.

Education expert Dev Sharma said the NTA has solved a major problem for the students this time. “Many students were in a dilemma over the possible clash of the JEE Main exam and some CBSE and other state board exams. However, this issue has been taken care of by the testing agency,” he said.

In case of a clash, candidates have been advised to email their admit card along with the examination city information slip to the NTA. After this, their JEE Main exam slot will be rescheduled.

“Candidates should read the exam guidelines thoroughly and ensure all information is correct before appearing for the exam,” Sharma said.

