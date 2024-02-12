JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Result Today; Here is how you can check

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday will announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) session 1. Candidates can check their scores on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in. The candidates will have to key in their required credentials like registration number and password to login. Once logged in, students will be able to check their score card in their profile.

According to the data shared by NTA, out of the 12,31,874 candidates who registered for JEE Main 2024 paper 1, as many as 11,70,036 candidates appeared for the exam. JEE Mains 2024 session 1 was held on January 24,27,29, 30 and February 1.

For candidates awaiting the result, here is how you can check JEE Main 2024 Session 1 scorecard

Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in. Open the JEE Main 2024 session 1 scorecard download link Enter your application number, date of birth and log in. Check your result.

Earlier, NTA released the provisional answer key of the examination on February 6. It invited objections between February 7 and 9. However, the final answer key is also awaited. The JEE Main 2024 result will be compiled on the basis of the final answer key declared by NTA. No grievance with regard to answer keys after the declaration of result will be entertained.

JEE is held for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate Engineering courses offered by National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IITs) and other institutions.