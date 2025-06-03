JEE Advanced Topper Rajit from Kota Had his Routine Well Laid Out from Mobile Screen Time to Sleep Hours to Food

Kota: The result of JEE Advanced exam was declared on Monday and Rajit Gupta, a resident of Kota, got the first rank, all India.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, the topper revealed many secrets of his success.

Rajit told that once he was very fond of using mobile and other gadgets. Sometimes his screen time used to reach up to 12 hours, but he controlled it himself.

The JEE topper said he used to be very busy with mobile. Earlier, he used to use mobile for the purpose of studies, because there were online classes, but later he used to listen to songs and watch cartoons.

“When I was in 10th and 11th, sometimes my screen time used to reach up to 11 hours. Later I improved my habit a lot. I also reduced the screen time a lot and used it at a useful place. I was not much interested in TV,” said Rajit.

Kota is a good place to study:

Rajit said: “I had the privilege of being located in Kota. My almost dozen batch mates who have also been selected, were not from Kota. If people from outside are able to perform here, it means that Kota is a very good place to study. I want to advise the children to come and study here.”

Now there will be competition in IIT Bombay: On the question of his friends lagging behind in the competition, Rajit Gupta said: “On the day of the completion what will happen no one can say. One has to that his preparation is good. You have to be prepared for the competition. All the boys of my batch have done well. Some of my friends have not come in the top 60-70, but I cannot belittle them. We are all on an equal platform. If someone is moving ahead, it could be his luck. It could be God's blessing,” said Rajit.

Rajit now moves to Mumbai to do B.Tech in Computer Science. He hopes to make new friends there and work on new ideas. About a dozen students from Kota will also be there.

Rajit's father Deepak Gupta said that he also took engineering coaching from this institute and got success. The happiness is that after 31 years his son is also getting success by studying in this institute. Deepak Gupta said that Rajit was serious about studies, so there was no need to tell him what he wanted to study. Earlier he wanted to do MBBS, but after tenth he chose Mathematics.

Rajit's mother Dr. Shruti Agarwal said: “we used to sleep early, but Rajit used to study till late at night. It was necessary for him to get full sleep. Therefore, Rajit used to write down the time he studied late at night on a piece of paper and then go to sleep. So, when it helped us to calculate when he should be woken up after at least 7/8 hours of good sleep.”

“We had made this paper slip a means of communication,” Dr. Shruti said.

Rajit's mother also tried the food therapy meaning that she fed her son his favourite food. That made Rajit happy and he became involved in his studies again. With his peer group, Rajit had a healthy competition, the mother recalled.

At times it so happened that he got less marks, and his rank went down.

“We never took it seriously and never asked why he got less marks. He himself used to identify his mistakes. We definitely used to tell him that he should learn a lesson from the mistakes and rectify those.”