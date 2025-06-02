ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Announced | Here's How To Check Them

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Monday announced the results for the JEE Advanced 2025 ahead of the scheduled time. Earlier, the institute had announced that the results would be released on Monday at 10 am, but the results were declared at 6 am.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the JEE Advanced official website https://jeeadv.ac.in/ or from the direct link https://results25.jeeadv.ac.in by entering their nine-digit roll number, date of birth and mobile number.

According to education expert Dev Sharma, this time the subject-wise cut-off of the Common Rank List (CRL) is 5.83 and an aggregate of 20.56. Similarly, in the OBC and EWS categories, the subject-wise cut-off is 5.25 and the aggregate is 18.50. In SC and ST, the qualifying cut-off is 2.92, and the aggregate is 10.28. There has been a drop in the cut-off percentile and qualifying marks since last year.