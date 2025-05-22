ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Advanced Response Sheets Out, But Access Blocked By Site Failures

Candidates faced problems like session timeouts and server failures while trying to access the links.

JEE Advanced Response Sheets Out, But Access Blocked by Site Failures
Published : May 22, 2025 at 8:46 PM IST

Kota: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced (JEE Advanced) response sheet on Thursday (May 22) for over 1.84 lakh candidates who appeared in the exam on May 18 through Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Candidates were asked to download them from the three direct links given on the official website https://jeeadv.ac.in/ using specific login credentials like application number, date of birth and registered mobile number.

However, as soon as the recorded responses of JEE Advanced were released, all three links given on the website were not opening, leaving candidates in a distressing situation. “Candidates faced problems like session timeout and server failures while trying to access the links,” Dev Sharma, education expert from Rajasthan, said.

The question papers were issued to the candidates on the night of the exam date for the candidates to match their recorded responses.

Provisional answer to be released on May 26

The IIT Kanpur will release the provisional answer key for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam on May 26, and candidates can file their objections till May 27. After this, the experts of the committee formed by IIT Kanpur will discuss the objections and release the final answer key and the result based on them.

According to IIT Kanpur, the results will be declared on the official website jeeadv.ac.in on June 2. The category-wise All India Rank of the successful students will be released.

Candidates also received messages through mobile, saying that individual rank cards will not be issued. They can download from these direct links: https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/https://cportal251.jeeadv.ac.in/ and https://cportal25.jeeadv.ac.in/

Problem in JEE Advanced admit card

Admit cards for the JEE Advanced exam were released on May 12. Candidates faced similar problems in downloading the admit card from the website. Problems like connection errors and timeouts occurred due to multiple candidates using the website simultaneously.

Due to this, candidates were not able to download even several hours after the release of the hall ticket.

After this, the organising institute, IIT-Kanpur, has sent a link to all the students on their registered email ID, from where they downloaded their admit cards.

