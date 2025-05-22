ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Advanced Response Sheets Out, But Access Blocked By Site Failures

Kota: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced (JEE Advanced) response sheet on Thursday (May 22) for over 1.84 lakh candidates who appeared in the exam on May 18 through Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Candidates were asked to download them from the three direct links given on the official website https://jeeadv.ac.in/ using specific login credentials like application number, date of birth and registered mobile number.

However, as soon as the recorded responses of JEE Advanced were released, all three links given on the website were not opening, leaving candidates in a distressing situation. “Candidates faced problems like session timeout and server failures while trying to access the links,” Dev Sharma, education expert from Rajasthan, said.

The question papers were issued to the candidates on the night of the exam date for the candidates to match their recorded responses.

Provisional answer to be released on May 26

The IIT Kanpur will release the provisional answer key for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam on May 26, and candidates can file their objections till May 27. After this, the experts of the committee formed by IIT Kanpur will discuss the objections and release the final answer key and the result based on them.