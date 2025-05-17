1.85 Lakh To Appear For JEE Advanced On Sunday

Kota: The Joint Entrance Exam -Advanced (JEE Advanced) examination for 2025 is to be held on Sunday, May 18, at centres across 224 cities, including two foreign cities of Kathmandu and Abu Dhabi.

The JEE ADVANCED is one of the prestigious engineering entrance exams in the country that serves as the entry point to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). This year, around 1.85 lakh aspirants will be taking this exam after almost 1.90 lakh candidates registered for it.

According to education expert Dev Sharma, “JEE Advanced is the real test of the talent pool that is available. If you analyse the figures for the last three years, it can be inferred that only 22 per cent of the applicants are girls while the remaining 78 per cent of participants come from the boys.”

The guidelines for this year’s exam have been circulated by IIT Kanpur. In Kota, this exam will be conducted at three centres.

Sharma said that even those candidates who have failed to secure 65 per cent marks among the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) category and 75 per cent marks among the general, other backward caste (OBC) and economically weaker sections in the recently declared class 12 results by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) must appear for the JEE Advanced exam.

He said that firstly, they can get a feel of the actual examination that will definitely help them in future, and secondly, there is always a chance of their class 12 percentage increasing during the re-evaluation.

He listed out some pointers for the examinees, saying that the candidate should always think that if a question is difficult for him, it is difficult for everyone. He should be full of confidence.

Secondly one should not get irritated by the physical scrutiny which is the norm. Thirdly, there is no need to panic on account of the failure or malfunctioning of the computer system. It should be instantly brought to the notice of the invigilator who will ensure that the students get adequate time.

It is important to focus on the question paper instead of getting disturbed by the reactions of fellow examinees. The paper is to be attempted with full energy and concentration.

There is no need to discuss the answers of Paper 1 in the intervening period before Paper 2 as it can be demoralising. The latter should be attempted with the same vigour. There should be no preconceived notion about the difficulty of Paper 2.

It is important to read the instructions carefully for both papers as they might be different. A candidate’s reaction should not give away how he has fared in paper 1.