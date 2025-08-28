JEE Advanced Top Rankers Skip IITs This Year; Placement Concerns And Lower Salary Package Possible Reasons

Kota: For most students, studying in IITs is a dream. But this year's JEE Advanced report shows a surprising trend as hundreds of top rankers have either skipped admission in Indian Institutes Of Technology (IITs) or avoided sitting in many campus recruitments.
The Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) recently released its report on the JEE Advanced 2025 counselling and admissions in IITs this year. As per the analysis, nine IITs of the country were not chosen by even single candidate up to 2000 rank. Also, 339 candidates among the top rankers refused admission in IITs altogether. Experts have cited placements, salary packages and preference for better opportunities abroad as the possible reasons.
As per the report, when it comes to toppers, IIT Bombay remained the first choice, followed by IIT Delhi and then IIT Madras. Of the top 100 candidates, 73 joined IIT Bombay, 19 chose IIT Delhi, while six went to IIT Madras.
Education expert Dev Sharma said that among the top 5000 rankers, no one took admission in IIT Dhanbad, Jodhpur, Mandi, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Goa, Bhilai, Palakkad and Dharwad. Similarly, among the top 1000 rankers, students avoided 12 IITs. These include the above mentioned nine IITs and IIT Ropar, IIT Patna and IIT Tirupati.
Findings suggest that the top 500 rankers skipped admission in 16 IITs, including the above 12, along with IIT Guwahati, IIT-BHU Varanasi, IIT Indore and IIT Gandhinagar. The top 200 rankers skipped 19 IITs. These include the earlier 16 plus IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT Hyderabad. Coming down to the top 100 rankers, as many as 20 IITs were rejected by the rank holders. This include the above 19 plus IIT Kanpur.
339 Toppers Did Not Join Any IIT
Surprisingly, among the top 5000 candidates, 339 did not join any of the IITs at all.
According to Dev Sharma, some of them preferred foreign universities or research institutes, which they considered better. A few from the top 500 ranks have already secured admissions abroad with scholarships.
Among the top 5000, some students skipped admission because they did not get their preferred IIT or Computer Science branch and want to try again, Sharma said.
Among those who skipped IITs, two were in the top 100, four in the top 200, 16 in the top 500, 42 in the top 1000 and 79 in the top 2000, he added.
Bombay and Delhi Favoured Most
Among the top 1000 candidates, 958 joined IITs. Of these, 47 percent chose Bombay or Delhi. The finding of the panel suggests that 252 of the top rankers went to IIT Bombay while 196 went to Delhi. In the top 500 ranks, 60 percent chose Bombay and Delhi. In the top 200 ranks, 76 percent chose the two institutions while in the top 100 ranks, 94 percent preferred the two IITs.
Why Toppers Preferring Top IITs
Dev Sharma explained that compared to the older and top IITs, the newer and other IITs struggle with placements. "In the newer ones, fewer companies come for recruitment and salary packages are also comparatively not as high. This apart, foreign universities recognise students from top IITs more easily. Also, students from big IITs get better international offers and also succeed in research and startups," he said.
The expert further stated, "Multinational companies and major IT firms directly pick students from top IITs. Startups from these institutes also get more funding. Students from smaller IITs face difficulty even in securing funds for startups," he added.
Why Delhi Zone Produced More Toppers
Dev Sharma said that in JEE Advanced 2025, as many as 54,378 candidates qualified for counselling. Out of these, 18,188 (33.45 percent) got IIT seats.
Among the seven zones, Delhi zone was on top with a success rate of 36.78 percent. It was followed by Bombay zone (34.07 percent) and Hyderabad zone (33.7 percent), then Roorkee, Kharagpur, Kanpur and Guwahati.
He said the reason Delhi zone leads every year is because Kota coaching hub falls under it, and a large number of successful students come from there.
IIT Preferences (In Numbers):
- Top 100 rank holders: 73 went to IIT Bombay, 19 to IIT Delhi, six to IIT Madras
- Top 200 rank holders: 105 Bombay, 44 Delhi, 35 Madras, 12 Kanpur
- Top 500 rank holders: 183 Bombay, 114 Delhi, 77 Madras, 40 Kanpur, 47 Kharagpur, 19 Roorkee, 19 Guwahati, four Hyderabad
- Top 1000 rank holders: 252 Bombay, 196 Delhi, 152 Madras, 124 Kanpur, 85 Kharagpur, 48 Guwahati, 50 Roorkee, 42 Hyderabad, seven BHU, one Indore, one Gandhinagar
- Top 2000 rank holders: 414 Bombay, 303 Delhi, 224 Madras, 184 Kanpur, 225 Kharagpur, 145 Guwahati, 178 Roorkee, 111 Hyderabad, 81 BHU, 31 Indore, 17 Gandhinagar, 6 Ropar, one Patna, one Tirupati
- Top 5000 rank holders: 755 Bombay, 577 Delhi, 478 Madras, 448 Kanpur, 517 Kharagpur, 305 Guwahati, 429 Roorkee, 222 Hyderabad, 258 BHU, 109 Indore, 87 Gandhinagar, 120 Ropar, 75 Patna, 90 Dhanbad, 63 Jodhpur, 60 Mandi, 43 Bhubaneswar, 14 Tirupati, four Jammu, three Goa, two Bhilai, one Palakkad, one Dharwad.
Also Read
JEE Advanced 2025: General Admission At 92 Marks, ST At 37
IIT Delhi Makes AI Studies Mandatory For All Students
Homeschooled Hyderabad Twins Shine In JEE Advanced And NEET, Get All India Ranks