JEE Advanced Top Rankers Skip IITs This Year; Placement Concerns And Lower Salary Package Possible Reasons

Kota: For most students, studying in IITs is a dream. But this year's JEE Advanced report shows a surprising trend as hundreds of top rankers have either skipped admission in Indian Institutes Of Technology (IITs) or avoided sitting in many campus recruitments.

The Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) recently released its report on the JEE Advanced 2025 counselling and admissions in IITs this year. As per the analysis, nine IITs of the country were not chosen by even single candidate up to 2000 rank. Also, 339 candidates among the top rankers refused admission in IITs altogether. Experts have cited placements, salary packages and preference for better opportunities abroad as the possible reasons.

As per the report, when it comes to toppers, IIT Bombay remained the first choice, followed by IIT Delhi and then IIT Madras. Of the top 100 candidates, 73 joined IIT Bombay, 19 chose IIT Delhi, while six went to IIT Madras.

Education expert Dev Sharma said that among the top 5000 rankers, no one took admission in IIT Dhanbad, Jodhpur, Mandi, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Goa, Bhilai, Palakkad and Dharwad. Similarly, among the top 1000 rankers, students avoided 12 IITs. These include the above mentioned nine IITs and IIT Ropar, IIT Patna and IIT Tirupati.

Findings suggest that the top 500 rankers skipped admission in 16 IITs, including the above 12, along with IIT Guwahati, IIT-BHU Varanasi, IIT Indore and IIT Gandhinagar. The top 200 rankers skipped 19 IITs. These include the earlier 16 plus IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT Hyderabad. Coming down to the top 100 rankers, as many as 20 IITs were rejected by the rank holders. This include the above 19 plus IIT Kanpur.

339 Toppers Did Not Join Any IIT

Surprisingly, among the top 5000 candidates, 339 did not join any of the IITs at all.

According to Dev Sharma, some of them preferred foreign universities or research institutes, which they considered better. A few from the top 500 ranks have already secured admissions abroad with scholarships.

Among the top 5000, some students skipped admission because they did not get their preferred IIT or Computer Science branch and want to try again, Sharma said.

Among those who skipped IITs, two were in the top 100, four in the top 200, 16 in the top 500, 42 in the top 1000 and 79 in the top 2000, he added.