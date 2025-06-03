Exclusive | JEE ADVANCED 2025: 2nd Ranker Saksham Jindal's Parents Are Doctors Who Never Pressed Him To Study Medicine

Kota: Saksham Jindal of Haryana's Hisar has secured the All India second rank in JEE Advanced for which he had been preparing in Kota for the past two years. Both his parents are doctors in Hisar, but Saksham chose engineering because he is very fond of mathematics. Since he liked mathematics, he started preparing for the Olympiad in the tenth standard.

Due to his interest, his parents did not put any pressure on him. Usually, the doctor couple would have taken their children forward on the same path, but this did not happen here.

JEE ADVANCED 2025: 2n Ranker Saksham Jindal (ETV Bharat)

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Saksham said that his goal was to come in the top ten in JEE Advanced, which he has achieved. However, he did not expect to get the second rank. Saksham wants to do B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay. Saksham's father Dr. Umesh Jindal said that we did not put any pressure on him to go towards medicine, and that his mathematics was very strong.

Study environment in Kota: His mother Dr. Anita Jindal said that she used to come to Kota every month to take care of the child. Many people had told her about Kota that the child would get stressed there, but after getting admission here, we saw that the child was doing very well. "The environment here is very good. We never felt that the child would get lost in the crowd here or that he might get stressed," she said.

Dr Anita said that they had also supported Saksham a lot and that he used to talk to his younger sister on the phone, and they used to discuss daily. On the question of negative reports about Kota, Dr. Umesh Jindal said, "I think that people who are not able to handle stress and are not able to achieve ranks. This happens even when there is pressure from parents. There is more negativity about all these things, but the environment here, peer group, study environment, faculty support and network are very good. Anyone will feel safe here."

Emphasis on revision: Saksham said that they came to Kota for a coaching program, and after that, his parents decided that he had to study in Kota itself. Saksham said that after the completion of the class, he used to revise his homework and daily studies every day. His schedule has been tight during the 2 years of study. He used to take a break of only one hour in a day. In this, one break was about 15 minutes and the other was about 45 minutes. The rest of the time, he used to focus only on studies, he said.