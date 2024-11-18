ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Advanced 2025: IIT Kanpur Rolls Back 3-Attempt Eligibility Criteria

The number of attempts in JEE Advanced has been reduced from three to two again.

IIT Kanpur Rolls Back 3-Attempt Eligibility Criteria For JEE Advanced
IIT Kanpur Rolls Back 3-Attempt Eligibility Criteria For JEE Advanced (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has rolled back the eligibility criteria of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025, which was introduced recently.

According to a notice released on Monday, the institute said it decided to roll back the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced, which had extended the number of attempts to three for students.

On November 5, IIT Kanpur revised the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2025. However, it has been rolled back today, allowing students a total of two attempts, as was the practice earlier.

The recommended changes announced earlier this month allowed aspirants who had passed their Class 12 in 2023 to apply for the JEE Advanced 2025 examination. However, the revision has been rolled back on Monday.

“The Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to restore the earlier eligibility criterion used in previous years about the number of attempts in JEE (Advanced) in supersession of the criterion mentioned in the press release dated November 5, 2024. This has been done after considering various competing requirements in the meeting of JAB held on November 15, 2024,” reads a circular dated November 18.

The eligibility criteria and other details are now available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in along with the exam date for JEE Advanced.

Read More

  1. Owner's Pride: IIT Kanpur’s 'Swadeshi' Drone Takes Flight For Use In Indian Defence
  2. From Stubble To Shelter: IIT Delhi’s Innovative Solution To Tackle Pollution And Affordable Housing

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has rolled back the eligibility criteria of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025, which was introduced recently.

According to a notice released on Monday, the institute said it decided to roll back the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced, which had extended the number of attempts to three for students.

On November 5, IIT Kanpur revised the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2025. However, it has been rolled back today, allowing students a total of two attempts, as was the practice earlier.

The recommended changes announced earlier this month allowed aspirants who had passed their Class 12 in 2023 to apply for the JEE Advanced 2025 examination. However, the revision has been rolled back on Monday.

“The Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to restore the earlier eligibility criterion used in previous years about the number of attempts in JEE (Advanced) in supersession of the criterion mentioned in the press release dated November 5, 2024. This has been done after considering various competing requirements in the meeting of JAB held on November 15, 2024,” reads a circular dated November 18.

The eligibility criteria and other details are now available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in along with the exam date for JEE Advanced.

Read More

  1. Owner's Pride: IIT Kanpur’s 'Swadeshi' Drone Takes Flight For Use In Indian Defence
  2. From Stubble To Shelter: IIT Delhi’s Innovative Solution To Tackle Pollution And Affordable Housing

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JEE ADVANCED 2025JEE ADVANCED 2025 ATTEMPTSJEE ADVANCED 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.