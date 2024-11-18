JEE Advanced 2025: IIT Kanpur Rolls Back 3-Attempt Eligibility Criteria

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has rolled back the eligibility criteria of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025, which was introduced recently.

According to a notice released on Monday, the institute said it decided to roll back the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced, which had extended the number of attempts to three for students.

On November 5, IIT Kanpur revised the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2025. However, it has been rolled back today, allowing students a total of two attempts, as was the practice earlier.

The recommended changes announced earlier this month allowed aspirants who had passed their Class 12 in 2023 to apply for the JEE Advanced 2025 examination. However, the revision has been rolled back on Monday.

“The Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to restore the earlier eligibility criterion used in previous years about the number of attempts in JEE (Advanced) in supersession of the criterion mentioned in the press release dated November 5, 2024. This has been done after considering various competing requirements in the meeting of JAB held on November 15, 2024,” reads a circular dated November 18.

The eligibility criteria and other details are now available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in along with the exam date for JEE Advanced.