JEE Advanced 2025: IIT Kanpur Releases Provisional Answer Key, Bonus Marks Likely For Physics Question

Kota: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the Provisional Answer Key for the prestigious Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2025) on Sunday. This exam determines admission to around 18,000 seats across 23 IITs in India.

The recorded responses of candidates were made available on May 22, ahead of the scheduled release date of May 26. Approximately 1.85 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam can now calculate their probable scores using the provisional answer key.

Education expert Dev Sharma stated that candidates can download the answer key from the official website: https://jeeadv.ac.in. Each question includes the correct answer among the given options. Sharma also mentioned that one Physics question is expected to carry bonus marks for all students. Candidates can raise objections to the provisional key until 5 PM on May 27.

Despite extensive care taken in preparing JEE Advanced question papers, errors do occasionally occur, leading to bonus marks in previous years. Based on incoming objections, the final decision will be taken—either to award bonus marks or drop the question altogether.

The Question in Dispute

The Physics question in question dealt with gravitation. It described a low-mass planet orbiting a high-mass planet, with the smaller body losing mass, which was being gained by the larger planet. Students were asked to determine the rate of change in the distance between the two. However, experts noted that none of the provided answer options were correct, and thus, a bonus of 3 marks is likely to be awarded to all.