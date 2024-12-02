JEE Advanced 2025 Exam Date Announced: Here's Everything To Know

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Monday announced the dates for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam. According to the notification, the exam will be held on May 18, 2025 (Sunday).
The entrance exam will consist of two three-hour papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, and participation in both is compulsory, according to the announcement. Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.
At least 2.5 lakh candidates will likely appear in the JEE Advanced 2025 exam after quality the JEE Mains. This year, at least 1,80,200 candidates appeared in the test.
The age limit applies to candidates born on or after October 1, 2000, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates born on or after October 1, 1995, are eligible for a five-year age relaxation. The other criteria for JEE Advanced 2025 is the same.
On November 18, IIT Kanpur reversed a qualifying requirement for the test by decreasing the number of attempts for applicants from two to three.
Amit Ahuja, a private career counsellor said the JEE Advanced is the toughest exam in the country as candidates know about the scheme of the questions and marking pattern on the exam day.
“The exam pattern and marking scheme are not disclosed in advance, and students only get to know the details half an hour before the exam. The exam features a variety of question types, including matching, integer, and comprehension-based questions,” he said.
The task of administering JEE Advanced 2025 has been given to IIT Kanpur, which conducted it in 2011 and 2018 as well.
Read More