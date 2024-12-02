ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Advanced 2025 Exam Date Announced: Here's Everything To Know

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Monday announced the dates for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam. According to the notification, the exam will be held on May 18, 2025 (Sunday).

The entrance exam will consist of two three-hour papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, and participation in both is compulsory, according to the announcement. Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

At least 2.5 lakh candidates will likely appear in the JEE Advanced 2025 exam after quality the JEE Mains. This year, at least 1,80,200 candidates appeared in the test.

The age limit applies to candidates born on or after October 1, 2000, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates born on or after October 1, 1995, are eligible for a five-year age relaxation. The other criteria for JEE Advanced 2025 is the same.