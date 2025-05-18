ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Advanced 2025: Exam Ongoing In 2 Shifts

Kota: The Joint Entrance Exam Advanced (JEE Advanced), among the most prestigious and toughest exams, is being held in two shifts on Sunday. The JEE Advanced paper 1 is from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

In Kota, known as coaching hub of competition exams, most students reached the exam centres on time. A handful of students, who reached late at four exam centres, were not allowed entry.

According to experts, JEE Advanced is considered to be an extremely difficult exam. Around 50-55 questions have to be solved in a three-hour shift. Every year, the question paper pattern changes. Candidates neither know the question pattern nor the marking scheme beforehand. Last year, 102 questions were asked and in 2023, there were 108 questions.

Nitin Vijay, CEO of a private coaching institute, this exam is unpredictable and can be tough or easy. "Do not go to the exam centre with any preconceived ideas. If the exam is difficult, it will be tough for all and if it is easy, it will be same for everyone. Candidates have to give their best. Do not panic if two-three questions are tough. Don't become anxious if you feel the questions are difficult. Nervousness can happen during the exam, but do not panic. One should be confident because this exam is not a battle of knowledge, but a fight of nerves and the mind," Vijay said.