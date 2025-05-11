ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Cards Delayed, To Be Available On May 12

Kota: Candidates preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2025 will now be able to download their admit cards starting May 12, 2025, at 10:00 AM, according to IIT Kanpur. This is a slight delay from the previously announced date of May 11.

IIT Kanpur has announced on its official website that the registered candidates can now download the JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards starting at 10:00 AM on May 12, 2025.

Education expert Dev Sharma, speaking with ETV Bharat, stated that along with the admit cards, students will also receive crucial instructions regarding the precautions they need to take before, during, and after the examination. Details about the examination centre and the city where it is located will also be mentioned on the admit card.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts