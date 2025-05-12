JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card Released, Exam On May 18

Kota: IIT Kanpur released the admit cards for the JEE Advanced 2025, 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled time at 10 am on Monday. Candidates can visit the official website https://jeeadv.ac.in to download it by entering their registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

"JEE Advanced 2025 will be conducted on May 18 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode, in two shifts of three hours each. About 2.5 lakh candidates have qualified for the JEE Main. However, only 1.90 lakh students have applied for the advanced exam," Dev Sharma, an education expert, said.

The exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm in the first half and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm in the second half. The reporting time for Paper I is 7 am, and candidates will be permitted entry till 8:30 am. Similarly, the entry time has been fixed till 2 pm for the afternoon shift. The admit card has two pages, where the first page contains the information and guidelines for candidates, and the second page is a self-declaration form on which the signatures of the candidate and the guardian are required. The declaration form will have to be submitted to the examiner in the second half.

A screengrab of the site for the admit card. (ETV Bharat)

"A two-page hall ticket has been issued with the information of the examinee and a self-declaration form. The candidates will have to sign it and along with their guardians before submitting it to the invigilator in the second half," Sharma said.

Candidates have been asked to minutely check their names, roll numbers, photos, signatures, date of birth, along with the name and address of the venues. In case of any discrepancy, they must immediately contact the helpline to report it.

Out of the 224 centres, 222 are in India, and one each has been set up in Abu Dhabi and Kathmandu.