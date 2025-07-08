Jealous Of Sister-in-law, Aunt Kills Five-Year-Old Child In Telangana

Telangana: A five-year-old girl in Korutla in the Jagtial district of Telangana was murdered by her mother-in-law, an investigation by the police revealed. Elaborating on the details of the case on Monday, circle inspector (CI) Suresh Babu said a couple, Akula Madan and Lakshmi from Adarsh ​​Nagar, have twins — Ramu and Laxman. Ramu is married to Naveena, and they have a seven-year-old son and a daughter, Hitiksha (5). Laxman is married to Mamata with two daughters aged seven and five.

Madan, Ramu and Laxman live in Saudi Arabia for employment. It is learnt that Mamata is jealous of Naveena, as the family members are supportive of the latter. A few months ago, Mamata lost money in online betting, which led to a scuffle between the family members. She blamed Naveena for looking down on her and decided to subject her to severe mental anguish.

"On Saturday, Naveena went to her aunt's house in Karimnagar to look after Hitiksha. Thinking it to be the right time, Mamata took the child to an empty house in the colony, tied her up in the washroom, covered her mouth with her left hand and slit her throat with a knife. After the brutal murder, she returned home, changed her clothes and pretended as if nothing had happened," Babu said.

"On the complaint of the family members, the police who reached the spot found the child's body. On Monday, Mamata was arrested and questioned based on CCTV footage, during which she confessed to the crime. She has been sent to remand," he added.