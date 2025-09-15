ETV Bharat / bharat

JDU To Field Young Faces In Bihar Polls, Says Party’s Vice President Bashistha Narayan Singh

Patna: Janata Dal (United) is going into the Bihar poll battle with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as its face. But the party has a problem on its hands as the majority of the leaders are old war horses and there is a need to infuse young blood in its ranks.

Party’s Vice President Bashistha Narayan Singh told ETV Bharat that the party is scouting for young faces and would be fielding youngsters in the forthcoming state assembly polls. The Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in October-November later this year.

Faced with an opposition comprising leaders representing the youth like Rahul Gandhi and Tejaswi Yadav, Singh said, "Having a young face does not determine the support base of a party. The youth come forward facing various challenges. It is true that now all the parties are focusing on the youth and encouraging them. This time many young faces will be seen from the JDU in the polls."

He informed that while Nitish Kumar remains the face of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the seat sharing deliberations are continuing and the party cadres are being consulted right up to the block level.

Singh said that every party demands more seats ahead of the polls under pressure from its cadres, but everything is decided when the allies sit on the table and a compromise is worked out after taking into account practical factors. "There will be no dispute this time," he claimed while sharing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to visit Bihar twice this month during which talks on various issues including seat sharing arrangement will be held.