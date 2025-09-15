JDU To Field Young Faces In Bihar Polls, Says Party’s Vice President Bashistha Narayan Singh
Claims that recent people friendly decisions will help the party in the forthcoming electoral battle
Patna: Janata Dal (United) is going into the Bihar poll battle with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as its face. But the party has a problem on its hands as the majority of the leaders are old war horses and there is a need to infuse young blood in its ranks.
Party’s Vice President Bashistha Narayan Singh told ETV Bharat that the party is scouting for young faces and would be fielding youngsters in the forthcoming state assembly polls. The Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in October-November later this year.
Faced with an opposition comprising leaders representing the youth like Rahul Gandhi and Tejaswi Yadav, Singh said, "Having a young face does not determine the support base of a party. The youth come forward facing various challenges. It is true that now all the parties are focusing on the youth and encouraging them. This time many young faces will be seen from the JDU in the polls."
He informed that while Nitish Kumar remains the face of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the seat sharing deliberations are continuing and the party cadres are being consulted right up to the block level.
Singh said that every party demands more seats ahead of the polls under pressure from its cadres, but everything is decided when the allies sit on the table and a compromise is worked out after taking into account practical factors. "There will be no dispute this time," he claimed while sharing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to visit Bihar twice this month during which talks on various issues including seat sharing arrangement will be held.
"The seat sharing will be finalised keeping in mind the way Nitish Kumar has worked in Bihar and the support he has got from the Centre," he said. There was a dispute over seat sharing in 2020 that led to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan rebelling and the result was that the JDU got pushed to the third place.
Responding to a query about preventing the repeat of such a scenario, Singh said the most important thing is that the campaign is going on under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. "There is no difference of opinion that the assembly elections will be held under his leadership. There is no question of an elder brother and a younger brother," he said.
He brushed off the claims of the BJP getting more seats in the forthcoming polls. On the issue of Nishant Kumar’s political future and whether he will be the successor to his father Nitish Kumar, Singh said, "He is welcome to come and actively participate in the party. Situations are addressed as and when they arise. Nitish Kumar is leading right now and this is the most important thing ahead of the polls."
He further said that the developmental works carried out by the Nitish government in the state have changed the earlier perception that Bihar was a ‘cancer state’. He claimed that the major decisions taken regarding women and poor along with people friendly measures like free electricity and increase will definitely help the party prospects in the forthcoming electoral battle.
Singh underlined, “If you evaluate properly, remarkable work has been done in many areas and there have been many changes in Bihar."
Replying to claims of the political rivals that the JDU will be reduced to a double digit tally this time, Singh said, "We cannot stop anyone from speaking but what is there on the ground and how much work has been done is all visible, isn't it ? Therefore, this time JDU 's position in NDA will be better than before.”