JD(U) Manipur Unit Withdraws Support To BJP-led Biren Singh Govt

The lone JDU MLA in Manipur, Md Abdul Nasir, will sit in the opposition benches, the party said on Wednesday.

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 4:40 PM IST

Updated : Jan 22, 2025, 4:58 PM IST

Imphal: The Janata Dal (United) state unit in Manipur has withdrawn support to the BJP-led Biren Singh government and the party has informed its decision to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The lone JDU MLA in the state, Md Abdul Nasir, will sit in the opposition benches, the party said on Wednesday. The withdrawal, however, will not have any impact on the Biren Singh government as the BJP has 37 seats in the 60-member assembly and is also supported by five MLAs of the Naga People's Front and three independents.

In a letter to Governor Bhalla, JD(U) state president Ksh Biren Singh said, "In the election to state assembly of Manipur held in February/ March 2022, six candidates set up by JD (U) were returned. After a few months, five MLAs of JD (U) defected to BJP. Trial under Tenth Schedule of India of the five MLAs is pending before the Speaker's Tribunal."

"After JD (U) became part of India Bloc, support to the BJP led government was withdrawn by JD(U)... as such, seating arrangement of the lone MLA of JD(U) in Manipur Md Abdul Nasir is made in the opposition bench in the last session of the Assembly by the Speaker," it added.

