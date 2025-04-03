ETV Bharat / bharat

JDU Leader Resigns From Party Over Its Stand On Waqf Bill

Senior JD(U) leader Mohammed Qasim Ansari resigned from the party headed by Nitish Kumar over party's support for the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Senior JD(U) leader Mohammed Qasim Ansari resigned from the party headed by Nitish Kumar over party's support for the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill.
File Photo: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 8:21 PM IST

Patna: Senior Janata Dal (United) leader Mohammed Qasim Ansari on Thursday resigned from the party and all his posts, criticising the party's support for the Waqf Amendment Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha despite widespread opposition.

In a letter to JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Ansari expressed deep disappointment, saying the party’s stance had shattered the trust of millions of Indian Muslims who believed JD(U) would uphold secular values.

In his letter to Kumar, he said, "Millions of Indian Muslims like us had unwavering faith in you as a flag bearer of a truly secular ideology. However, that belief has now been shattered. The stand taken by JD(U) on the Waqf Bill Amendment Act 2024 has deeply shocked millions of dedicated Indian Muslims and activists. We are extremely disheartened by the manner in which Lallan Singh delivered his speech and supported this bill in the Lok Sabha." (With PTI Inputs)

