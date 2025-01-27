ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP's Account About To Be Closed: Union Minister Lalan Singh Slams Delhi Government

New Delhi: Union Minister and senior Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, made a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, alleging they only talk and make 'maal' (money).

Ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls, during a discussion with reporters in Patna, the senior JDU leader said, "AAP's account is about to be closed. They took votes from the people of Delhi, and harassed them."

"Look at the condition of the colonies of East Delhi; it is filled with water. So what work has been done (in the past 10 years)? These people (AAP leaders) have not done any work; they only talk and make maal (money)," added Lalan Singh as he hit out at the Delhi government now headed by AAP leader Atishi.