AAP's Account About To Be Closed: Union Minister Lalan Singh Slams Delhi Government

Senior JDU leader Lalan Singh claimed the AAP government previously took votes from the people of the national capital and then harassed them.

AAP's Account About To Be Closed: JDU Leader Lalan Singh Attacks AAP Government
JDU Leader Lalan Singh, AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal (ANI/PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 27, 2025, 8:53 PM IST

New Delhi: Union Minister and senior Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, made a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, alleging they only talk and make 'maal' (money).

Ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls, during a discussion with reporters in Patna, the senior JDU leader said, "AAP's account is about to be closed. They took votes from the people of Delhi, and harassed them."

"Look at the condition of the colonies of East Delhi; it is filled with water. So what work has been done (in the past 10 years)? These people (AAP leaders) have not done any work; they only talk and make maal (money)," added Lalan Singh as he hit out at the Delhi government now headed by AAP leader Atishi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given Delhi's Burari assembly seat to its ally the Janata Dal (United), which is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). JDU has fielded its Delhi state president, Shailendra Kumar, from this seat.

The Delhi polls is a three-way battle between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. Voting is to be held on February 5 in a single phase on 70 assembly seats in the national capital. The counting of votes will be announced on February 8.

