Nitish Kumar's Close Aide Sanjay Jha Appointed JD(U) Working President

New Delhi: In a significant move ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, the Janata Dal (United) has made several key decisions during its national executive meeting in New Delhi. One of the most notable decisions is the appointment of Sanjay Jha as the working president of the party.

Nitish Kumar's Trusted Aide: Sanjay Jha, hailing from Araria Sangram village in the Jhanjharpur block of Madhubani district, was born on December 1, 1967. He completed his post-graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru University. Initially associated with the BJP, Jha joined the JDU due to his close relationship with Nitish Kumar.

A Key Player in NDA Dynamics: During Arun Jaitley's tenure as a senior BJP leader, Sanjay Jha played a crucial role as a bridge in the NDA for Nitish Kumar. He has been instrumental in Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA from the Grand Alliance, earning the continued trust and confidence of the Bihar Chief Minister.

Active Political Career Since 2004: Sanjay Jha entered active politics in 2004-2005 and became a member of the Bihar Legislative Council in 2006. Known as one of Nitish Kumar's closest aides, Jha has been involved in major party campaigns and has served three terms as a minister in the Bihar government. He has held the position of Minister of the Water Resources Department three times, as well as the Information and Public Relations Department.

Ministerial Tenure: Jha served as Water Resources Minister from June 2, 2019, to November 16, 2020, from February 9, 2021, to August 9, 2022, and from August 16, 2022, to January 28, 2024.

He is the National General Secretary of the JDU, a member of the Rajya Sabha, and the leader of the JDU parliamentary party in the Rajya Sabha.

Sanjay holds many important responsibilities: Sanjay Jha is the National General Secretary of JDU, has been a member of the Legislative Council and is now a member of the Rajya Sabha. Nitish Kumar has also made him the leader of the parliamentary party in the Rajya Sabha. Sanjay Jha has made a special identity in the Mithila region due to his work. JDU has also benefited from it. However, Sanjay Jha has neither contested the assembly elections nor achieved any success in the Lok Sabha elections.

Sanjay Jha is recognised for his strong representation of the party's stance and has maintained a reputation free of controversies. His work in the Mithila region has significantly benefited the JDU.

With his appointment as the working president, Sanjay Jha's influence and responsibilities within the JDU expanded, reflecting Nitish Kumar's ongoing faith in his leadership and political acumen.