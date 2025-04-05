JD (U) Minority Leaders Rally Behind Nitish Kumar Amid Waqf Bill Row

Patna: Political tensions are rising across the country over the Waqf Amendment Bill. Reports had suggested that several minority leaders within the Janata Dal (United) were displeased with the party’s support for the bill, prompting some to resign. However, on Saturday, prominent minority leaders of the JD (U) held a joint press conference at the party's state headquarters to express their unwavering support for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
JDU Minority Leaders Back Waqf Bill Stand
Senior minority leaders gathered on a single platform to affirm their alignment with the party’s stand on the Waqf Bill. They unanimously stated that Nitish Kumar has consistently worked for the development of minorities in Bihar without any discrimination.
Ghulam Ghaus Present Despite Differences
Among those present was JD (U) MLC Ghulam Ghaus, who had earlier voiced opposition to the Waqf Bill. Also attending were MLC Khalid Anwar, former Rajya Sabha MP Kahkshan Parveen, Bihar Shia Waqf Board Chairman Syed Afzal Abbas, Sunni Waqf Board Chairman Mo Irshadullah, former MP Ashfaq Karim, JD (U) Spokesperson Anjum Ara, and JD (U) Minority Cell President Ashraf Ansari. All leaders showed a united front in support of Nitish Kumar.
‘Confusion Being Spread’, Says Ashraf Ansari
JD (U) Minority Morcha President Ashraf Ansari clarified that rumors about his resignation were unfounded. “I clearly stated in Siwan that I stand with Nitish Kumar. He has made Bihar a haven for minorities, addressing all fundamental issues including livelihood,” said Ansari. He further added, “Nitish Kumar has ensured equality and justice in development. No one has resigned — we have 225 vice-presidents, general secretaries and executive members across 52 organizational districts, and all are with the party.”
JDU’s Suggestions Incorporated in Waqf Bill
Spokesperson Anjum Ara highlighted that the Waqf Amendment Bill included five key suggestions from the JDU:
- Land remains under the jurisdiction of state governments.
- The new law will not have retrospective effect.
- Religious structures such as mosques, dargahs, and graveyards on unregistered Waqf land will be protected.
- Disputes will be resolved by an officer above the District Magistrate.
- The deadline for digitization of Waqf properties has been extended by six months.
Nitish Kumar’s Welfare Initiatives for Minorities
Ara added that Nitish Kumar has made unprecedented efforts for the Muslim community in Bihar. Even before the bill, a Waqf Development Board was established with a budget of Rs 110 crore, enabling the construction of minority hostels, community halls, and other facilities.
She further cited schemes like
- Anjuman Islamia Hall built on Waqf land.
- Graveyard fencing scheme.
- Financial aid for divorced women.
- Recognition and support for Markaz Madrasas.
- Better pay for madrasa teachers.
- Free coaching for minority students
Bhagalpur Riots Question Raised
Ara criticided the RJD regime, accusing Lalu Prasad Yadav of shielding those responsible for communal violence. “Twelve communal riots occurred during RJD’s rule. In Sitamarhi alone, 48 people were killed in 1992. RJD must answer what action it took. In contrast, Nitish Kumar ensured justice for the Bhagalpur riot victims.”
‘Minorities Safe Under Nitish Rule’
She concluded by asserting that under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, the rights, dignity, and safety of minorities are fully protected. “He follows the principle of Sarva Dharma Sambhav and considers all of Bihar as one family. The party will not tolerate any attack on minority rights.”
