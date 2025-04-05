ETV Bharat / bharat

JD (U) Minority Leaders Rally Behind Nitish Kumar Amid Waqf Bill Row

JD (U) minority leaders address the media in Patna on Saturday in support of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose party backed the Waqf Amendment Bill. ( Etv Bharat )

Patna: Political tensions are rising across the country over the Waqf Amendment Bill. Reports had suggested that several minority leaders within the Janata Dal (United) were displeased with the party’s support for the bill, prompting some to resign. However, on Saturday, prominent minority leaders of the JD (U) held a joint press conference at the party's state headquarters to express their unwavering support for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

JDU Minority Leaders Back Waqf Bill Stand

Senior minority leaders gathered on a single platform to affirm their alignment with the party’s stand on the Waqf Bill. They unanimously stated that Nitish Kumar has consistently worked for the development of minorities in Bihar without any discrimination.

Ghulam Ghaus Present Despite Differences

Among those present was JD (U) MLC Ghulam Ghaus, who had earlier voiced opposition to the Waqf Bill. Also attending were MLC Khalid Anwar, former Rajya Sabha MP Kahkshan Parveen, Bihar Shia Waqf Board Chairman Syed Afzal Abbas, Sunni Waqf Board Chairman Mo Irshadullah, former MP Ashfaq Karim, JD (U) Spokesperson Anjum Ara, and JD (U) Minority Cell President Ashraf Ansari. All leaders showed a united front in support of Nitish Kumar.

‘Confusion Being Spread’, Says Ashraf Ansari

JD (U) Minority Morcha President Ashraf Ansari clarified that rumors about his resignation were unfounded. “I clearly stated in Siwan that I stand with Nitish Kumar. He has made Bihar a haven for minorities, addressing all fundamental issues including livelihood,” said Ansari. He further added, “Nitish Kumar has ensured equality and justice in development. No one has resigned — we have 225 vice-presidents, general secretaries and executive members across 52 organizational districts, and all are with the party.”

JDU’s Suggestions Incorporated in Waqf Bill