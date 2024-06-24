Suraj Revanna Remanded to CID Custody Till July 1 in 'Unnatural Sexual Assault' Case

Bengaluru : A court here on Monday remanded Karnataka JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, who is accused of sexually abusing a male party worker, to CID custody till July 1.

The CID had on Sunday night produced him before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) judge, who remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. However, after getting the case file, the CID on Monday approached the court seeking his custody for further investigation.

The Public Prosecutor told the court that the complainant in the case is afraid of the accused, which is why lodging complaint has been delayed. "A lengthy inquiry into the complaint is required. The incident took place in Hassan. Spot inspection and medical examination should be done. Evidence must be collected. The mobile phone should be seized. WhatsApp messages should be fetched. Also, there is a need to prove that the complainant was threatened. The clothes worn on the day of the crime and the vehicle used should be seized. The second accused should be arrested. Therefore, 14 days custody is required," the Public Prosecutor said.

The lawyer for Suraj Revanna objected to this and said that the complainant in the case did not file a complaint when the incident allegedly happened. Also, it is clear in the case that he tried to blackmail the accused. Two to three days CID custody is sufficient. After hearing the argument, the judge ordered CID custody till July 1.

On Sunday night, Suraj Revanna was sent to Parappana Agrahara central Jail, Bengaluru after a People's Representative's Special Court judge issued a judicial remand for 14 days.

The government has entrusted the investigation of the case to the CID. An FIR was registered against Suraj Revanna under IPC Sections 377 (unnatural offence), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Holenarasipura rural police station on Saturday based on the complaint of a JD(S) worker alleging sexual harassment. The complainant said that Suraj Revanna sexually assaulted him on the evening of June 16 in a farmhouse at Gannikanda in Holenarasipura.

In this context, Suraj Revanna was interrogated on Saturday night and later arrested by the police in Hassan. Later the case was handed over to CID for investigation. On Sunday, the police conducted a medical examination at HIMS Hospital in Hassan and produced Suraj before the Judge of the People's Representatives Special Court in Koramangala, Bengaluru. The court ordered his judicial custody for 14 days.

JDS next move: JDS State Core Committee President and MLA GT Deve Gowda said on Sunday that the party will discuss the the issue of taking action against Suraj Revanna.

Talking to the media in Mysuru, GT Deve Gowda said, ''We also did not interfere with Prajwal Revanna case. If you do wrong, be punished. Whoever makes a mistake is wrong. Janata Dal Secular will never stand on the side of wrongdoers. We will discuss about the action against Suraj within the party,'' He said.