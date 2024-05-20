ETV Bharat / bharat

JD(S) MLA H D Revanna Gets Bail From Bengaluru Court in Sexual Assault Case

author img

By PTI

Published : May 20, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

A court on Monday granted bail to JD(S) MLA and former Karnataka Minister H D Revanna in a sexual assault case. The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court had previously granted interim relief to the 66-year-old politician.
JD(S) MLA H D Revanna (IANS Photo)

HD Revanna was arrested on May 4 and was remanded into four-day police custody in a sexual assault case. A court granted him bail in the case on Monday.

Bengaluru: A court on Monday granted bail to JD(S) MLA and former Karnataka Minister H D Revanna in a sexual assault case. The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court had previously granted interim relief to the 66-year-old politician. Judge Preeth J refused to hear objections from SIT and ordered bail.

The case, registered on April 28 at the Holenarasipura town police station, involves allegations of sexual assault by Revanna and his son, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, against a 47-year-old house help.

Prajwal Revanna reportedly left for Germany on April 27 and an arrest warrant has also been issued against him in the sexual assault case. Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice against Prajwal, who is on the run.

HD Revanna was arrested on May 4 and was remanded into four-day police custody. He was later sent into judicial custody. Towards the end of his judicial custody, he secured conditional bail from a special court for MPs and MLAs.

TAGGED:

H D REVANNAH D REVANNA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.