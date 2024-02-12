'We Had to Take This Decision Within a Short Time': Jayant Chaudhary on Joining NDA

New Delhi: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Jayant Chaudhary on Monday announced that his party has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to the reporters here Chaudhary, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, said that he took the decision with in a short time.

"I took this decision after speaking to all the MLAs and workers of my party. There was no big planning behind this decision, we had to take this decision within a short time because of the situation. We want to do something good for the people," Chaudhary said. He made the announcement on the occasion of the party founder and his father Chaudhary Ajit Singh's birth anniversary.

The announcement comes days after the Narendra Modi-led government announced Bharat Ratna, country's highest civilian honour, to former PM Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Though Singh and the BJP have made no formal announcement, both sides gave ample hints about the RLD switching from the INDIA bloc to the NDA since February 9, when Chaudhary Charan Singh was named for the highest civilian award.

"Today is a momentous occasion, we are celebrating," Jayant had said on February 9 when he was asked when he would announce his alliance with the BJP.

"Dil Jeet Liya (You have won our hearts)," Singh had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Singh also slammed critics for saying it was part of a deal to switch towards the NDA, saying such remarks belittle the former prime minister's legacy. (With Agency Inputs)

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read More