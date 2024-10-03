ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaya Bachchan Opts Out Of Parliament Panel On IT; Becomes Member Of Committee On Labour

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan has opted out of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology chaired by BJP member Nishikant Dubey.

Bachchan will now be a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development chaired by former Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai, according to a bulletin issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale, who was a member of the Standing Committee on Labour, has taken the place of Bachchan in the parliamentary panel on Communications and Information Technology.