New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Friday demanded an apology from Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar after a heated exchange of words over BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari's remarks against Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. She said, "I objected to the tone used by the Chair. We are not schoolchildren. Some of us are senior citizens. I was upset with the tone and especially when the Leader of Opposition stood up to speak, he switched off the mike."

Jaya Bachchan Demands Apology From RS Chairman; Oppn Stages Walkout (ANI)

"How can you do this? You have to allow the Leader of the Opposition to speak...I mean using unparliamentary words every time which I do not want to say in front of you all. He uses words like nuisance, 'Buddhiheen'" said Samajwadi Party MP. She further said, "He said you may be a celebrity, I do not care. I am not asking him to care. I am saying I am a member of Parliament. This is my fifth term. I know what I am saying".

"The way things are being spoken in Parliament these days, nobody has ever spoken before. I want an apology" she added Bachchan was flanked by several other women MPs including Sonia Gandhi. The women MPs back her claims against the RS Chairman. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "She (Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan) comes with vastly more experience than the Vice President himself. He cannot disrespect the Member of Parliament."

TMC MP Dola Sen said, "She (SP MP Jaya Bachchan) has not come here as a celebrity. She has come here as an elected Member of Parliament." Earlier today amid the demand of Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs for expunging remarks of BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari about LoP, SP MP Jaya Bachchan made remarks about the tone of the remarks made by the Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The Chairman took strong exception to Jaya Bachchan's remarks, saying he does not want schooling and that he does not go by any script and has his script.

Reacting to this the Opposition members staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha. As the Opposition MPs walked out, the Chairman referred to the anniversary of the Quit India movement and said the Opposition was quitting parliament, their duty. Leader of House JP Nadda said that the conduct of the Opposition was improper and condemnable. He moved "ninda prastav" over the behaviour of the Opposition in the House

Earlier on August 2 Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan's self-introduction as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' elicited a hearty reaction from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The incident occurred after Bachchan, who had previously expressed discomfort with being addressed by her husband's name, during a session. This unexpected twist led Dhankhar to burst into laughter, a reaction that was echoed by several other MPs, including Congress' Jairam Ramesh and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Raghav Chadha.

The playful moment sparked a brief but humorous exchange between Bachchan and Dhankhar. Bachchan jested, "Did you get a lunch break today? No? This is why you're taking Jairam Ji's name repeatedly. You cannot digest your food without taking his name."Dhankhar responded in kind, saying, "I'll tell you on a light-hearted note. I did not take a lunch break today but I had lunch with Jairam ji," which further amused the house. He said, "I also want to tell you that this might be the first time that I am both yours and Amitabh Ji's fan."

This light-hearted exchange comes in the wake of Bachchan's earlier objection to being addressed as "Jaya Amitabh Bachchan" by Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh. On July 29, Bachchan firmly stated, "Sir, only Jaya Bachchan would have sufficed," highlighting her concern about women being identified solely by their husband's names. During that session, Bachchan expressed her discontent, stating, "This is something new, that women will be recognized by the name of their husbands like they have no existence or achievements of their own."