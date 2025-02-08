ETV Bharat / bharat

Jawan, Accomplices Arrested In Amritsar For Sharing Sensitive Documents With Pakistan

About 500 grams of heroin, a 30-bore pistol along with a magazine, Rs 10 lakh and a note-counting machine have been confiscated from the accused.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 7:58 PM IST

Amritsar: Three persons including a soldier were arrested by the Amritsar Rural Police on Saturday for sharing intelligence information with Pakistan. The Gharinda Police conducted a blockade at Ranike village and arrested Amritpal Singh, Mandeep Singh and Madhav Sharma. About 500 grams of heroin, a 30-bore pistol with a magazine, Rs 10 lakh and a note-counting machine have been confiscated from the vehicle the accused were travelling in.

A few days ago, some soldiers were arrested for ordering a consignment of heroin from Pakistan and during interrogation they revealed the name of the accomplice, Sandeep Singh who was arrested from Patiala. Singh serves in the army and is currently posted in Nashik. He and his colleagues used to share sensitive information of various units and brigades with the Pakistani intelligence agencies.

The police have seized three cell phones from Amritpal and have been sent for forensics. A case has been registered against the accused in Ghrinda Police Station and an investigation is underway.

Police said that another accomplice of Singh is at large and a manhunt is underway to nab him. They used to order heroin and weapons from Pakistan, they added.

"Gharinda Police received information that the accused Amritpal Singh alias Amrit, son of Kulwant Singh, a resident of Chamba Kalan of Tarn Taran; Rajbir Singh son of Harcharan Singh of Patti; Mandeep Singh alias Madi, son of Bhupinder Singh, of Tarn Taran and Madhav Sharma, son of Brij Lal Sharma, of Gosaisar Bara in Rajasthan are in touch with Pakistani smugglers. They order heroin and weapons from Pakistan, supply them further and send the money to Pakistan-based smugglers through remittance. Secret documents of the Indian Army were also leaked to Pakistani intelligence agency by them," Charanjit Singh, SSP of Amritsar Rural, said.

