Javadekar Accuses Priyanka, Congress Of Ignoring Hamas Attack In Israel

Prakash Javadekar criticised Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for showing support for the people of Palestine in Parliament.

Javadekar Accuses Priyanka, Congress Of Ignoring Hamas Attack In Israel
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Parliament premises during the winter session, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior BJP leader and the party's Kerala in-charge, Prakash Javadekar, criticised Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday for showing support for the people of Palestine in Parliament. A day after Priyanka carried a bag to Parliament with "Palestine" emblazoned on it, Javadekar alleged that she and her party had never condemned the terror attack carried out by Hamas militants in Israeli territory, which had sparked the war.

The former Union Minister said that Priyanka's action reflected the duplicity and "appeasement politics" practised by the Congress. "Priyanka Gandhi brings Palestine bag, but she and @INCIndia never condemned Hamas terror attack, which started the war. This is the Duplicity and Appeasement politics practised by #Congress," Javadekar said in a post on 'X'.

The Congress general secretary has been raising her voice against Israel's actions in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians. Gandhi was seen carrying a handbag emblazoned with the word "Palestine" and Palestinian emblems, including a watermelon -- seen as a symbol of Palestinian solidarity.

The Israel-Hamas war began after the outfit launched a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

