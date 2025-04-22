ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaunpur Minor Girl's Gangrape: Nine Including Five Children Held

The victim from Sultanpur left home on April 8. On April 21, she reached the exhibition ground of Shahganj, where five minor children gangraped her.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 22, 2025 at 2:01 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jaunpur: The Shahganj Police on Tuesday arrested nine persons, including five children, for the gangrape of a minor girl in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. After being produced in court, the minors were sent to the juvenile home.

The victim, a resident of the neighbouring Sultanpur district, left home on April 8. On April 21, she reached the exhibition ground of Shahganj, where five minor children gangraped her. Seeing her in distress, the locals informed the Shahibganj Police, who rescued the victim and took her to a hospital.

Jaunpur Rural SP Rural Dr Shailendra Kumar Singh said, "Last night (Monday), a minor girl was gangraped by five children at the exhibition fair ground near the roadways bus stand under the jurisdiction of the Shahganj Police Station. Seeing the girl in distress, the local people informed the police, who rescued her and took her to a nearby hospital. Seeing the seriousness of the incident, a case was immediately registered and nine persons, including five minor children, were held on suspicion of having involvement in the ghastly act. They were later produced in the court, which sent the minors to the juvenile correctional home and the other persons to judicial custody. The matter is being thoroughly investigated."

Also Read:

  1. 7-Year-Old Allegedly Raped In UP's Hathras; Accused Held
  2. Woman Auto Driver ‘Gangraped’ In Agra; Accused On The Run

Jaunpur: The Shahganj Police on Tuesday arrested nine persons, including five children, for the gangrape of a minor girl in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. After being produced in court, the minors were sent to the juvenile home.

The victim, a resident of the neighbouring Sultanpur district, left home on April 8. On April 21, she reached the exhibition ground of Shahganj, where five minor children gangraped her. Seeing her in distress, the locals informed the Shahibganj Police, who rescued the victim and took her to a hospital.

Jaunpur Rural SP Rural Dr Shailendra Kumar Singh said, "Last night (Monday), a minor girl was gangraped by five children at the exhibition fair ground near the roadways bus stand under the jurisdiction of the Shahganj Police Station. Seeing the girl in distress, the local people informed the police, who rescued her and took her to a nearby hospital. Seeing the seriousness of the incident, a case was immediately registered and nine persons, including five minor children, were held on suspicion of having involvement in the ghastly act. They were later produced in the court, which sent the minors to the juvenile correctional home and the other persons to judicial custody. The matter is being thoroughly investigated."

Also Read:

  1. 7-Year-Old Allegedly Raped In UP's Hathras; Accused Held
  2. Woman Auto Driver ‘Gangraped’ In Agra; Accused On The Run

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHAHGANJ POLICEJAUNPUR RURAL SPJUVENILE HOMEATROCITY ON MINORJAUNPUR MINOR GIRL GANGRAPED

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.