Jaunpur Minor Girl's Gangrape: Nine Including Five Children Held

Jaunpur: The Shahganj Police on Tuesday arrested nine persons, including five children, for the gangrape of a minor girl in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. After being produced in court, the minors were sent to the juvenile home.

The victim, a resident of the neighbouring Sultanpur district, left home on April 8. On April 21, she reached the exhibition ground of Shahganj, where five minor children gangraped her. Seeing her in distress, the locals informed the Shahibganj Police, who rescued the victim and took her to a hospital.

Jaunpur Rural SP Rural Dr Shailendra Kumar Singh said, "Last night (Monday), a minor girl was gangraped by five children at the exhibition fair ground near the roadways bus stand under the jurisdiction of the Shahganj Police Station. Seeing the girl in distress, the local people informed the police, who rescued her and took her to a nearby hospital. Seeing the seriousness of the incident, a case was immediately registered and nine persons, including five minor children, were held on suspicion of having involvement in the ghastly act. They were later produced in the court, which sent the minors to the juvenile correctional home and the other persons to judicial custody. The matter is being thoroughly investigated."